Shania Twain Reveals New Face Amid Ongoing Plastic Surgery Rumors

Shania Twain is sporting a brand new face! But is it all that new, or is it just an optical illusion?

Even though Shania Twain has said some baffling, terrible things over the years, she remains a fixture in the music world and has many fans.

Those fans are currently feeling divided over her newly unveiled look.

Some say that Shania looks better — and younger — than ever. Others say that she looks positively unrecognizable.

Shania Twain attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shania Twain has been flaunting her hair and face

On Thursday, February 29, Shania Twain celebrated the Leap Day by posting a photo of her eye-catching new look to her Instagram page.

The 58-year-old Country singer showcased her long, rose gold hair. Between the coloring and the styling, it’s a flattering and even rejuvenating look for her.

“Color my hair, do what I dare!” Shania captioned her photo, sharing the updated look with her 2.5 million followers.

Shania’s hot new look proved to be divisive among her own fans.

Some simply compared her to other celebrities — from Avril Lavigne to unspecified Kardashians to Sofia Vergara. All of those are generally compliments, but the commenters’ tones indicated that Shania seemed unrecognizable.

However, even more focused upon her face. With the hair framing her face the way that it is, many felt that they genuinely did not and could not recognize her.

Shania Twain attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Some fans want the old Shania back

Change is often difficult, even when it seems positive. For fans, when a middle-aged celebrity is suddenly sporting a radical new look — including a seemingly different face — the adjustment can be difficult.

Commenter after commenter wrote to essentially scold Shania for her bold new look.

Obviously, some were just weirdos who get cranky about women having fun with their hair. Others focused upon their belief that she’s had cosmetic work done or simply their frustration at her reinventing her appearance.

Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Just to be clear, no matter what fans think of Shania Twain and her face, her past interviews haven’t sounded like she’s down to do cosmetic surgery.

In January 2023, Shania spoke about plastic surgery on the Today show while chatting with Hoda Kotb.

“I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it,” Shania said as renewed cosmetic surgery rumors circulated.

Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)

“Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’” Shania then suggested in 2023. “Because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries. But I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”

Shania added: “As we age, and you know, our skin starts to melt and all kinds of things happen to us, I realized I was shy about wearing a bikini at the beach when I was younger.”

In hindsight, she expressed: “I’m thinking, ‘That was ridiculous. I’ve gotta stop this nonsense.’”

Shania’s Weight Loss Prompts Concerns

According to a new report from Life & Style, Shania has been losing weight rapidly, and those closest to the singer are concerned.

Shania Twain attends the “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration”, Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios)

“She’s under pressure to perform and competing with pop stars who are years younger, like Taylor Swift, but a lot of people are questioning her methods. She seems so desperate to be perfect,” a source told the outlet.

“She looks like she’ll blow away in a breeze and there’s no doubt she’s on her way to health issues. By her own admission, she’s not eating solid foods during the day before a performance, just smoothies mostly,” the insider continued.

“She was never overweight to begin with, so this has a lot of people shaking their heads. The feeling is she needs to get back on a healthy, nutritious diet and put some pounds on before it becomes a serious problem.”

The insider added that while Shania may have “dabbled” in the past “surgery is not her thing” and “she’s much happier going the natural route.”