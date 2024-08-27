‘The Valley’ Season 2: What to Expect After Jax & Brittany’s Divorce

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Fear not: your favorite disgraced Bravolebrities will return, as The Valley has been officially renewed for a second season.

But while season one focused on the seemingly “normal” lives of former big stars living the suburban life, season 2 of The Valley will see a return to the dramatic form set by the show’s predecessor, Vanderpump Rules.

And we have all the details. From casting news to initial spoilers from filming, here’s everything you need to know about what’s next for The Valley.

Lala Kent, James Mae, Co-Founder Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend The Garage Sale featuring James Mae and Friend presented by Good Times at Davey Wayne’s on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for James Mae )



‘The Valley’ Season 2 Cast: Who’s Returning?



Season 2 of The Valley promises to be just as electrifying as season 1, with a lineup of returning cast members that may actually surprise some people, given the recent news.



All of the OG couples will be back in the action: Danny and Mia, Jason and Janet, and even Jesse and Michelle, who split last season and are currently navigating the hardships of co-parenting.



Then there’s Kristin Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick. No doubt the show will explore her heartbreaking pregnancy loss and fill viewers in on how serious this relationship is getting.



There have also been fan reports that VPR guest stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are poised to return, having been spotted filming with Bravo cameras while their usual day job is on hiatus.



And then there’s Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. Oh yes, they’re all set to return for season 2 of The Valley, but get ready for some serious drama. You’ve seen them together…

Now, you’re going to see them DIVORCED!

Jax Taylor loses his cool on season one of ‘The Valley’ (Bravo/Youtube)



Brittany and Jax’s Divorce: A Shocking Twist Or Totally Expected?



In a dramatic turn of events – or, you know, maybe not, given their track record – Brittany and Jax, the show’s most talked-about personalities, announced their divorce in August.

They pair were right in the middle of shooting season 2 when the news was blasted far and wide by the media.

However, while the official announcement didn’t come until the end of summer, the divorce was filed by Brittany in January. Which means all the while these two have been filming, they’ve been navigating this split.

And isn’t that what reality TV is all about!

The split comes after a 5 year tumultuous marriage, to say the least, and Jax’s recent stint in rehab.

No doubt the pair revealing raw and personal details about their deteriorating marriage will be the primary focus of season 2. Although, if we’re being totally honest, wasn’t it already the focus of season 1 as well?

Kristen Doute sharing secrets in her confessional on The Valley, season one. (Bravo/Youtube)



Season 1 Finale Recap: What Happened?



In the Season 1 finale of The Valley, tensions soared between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, before it seemed like the pair had made peace.

“This is such an amazing moment for me. I think we beat the odds when it comes to opening a bar with a partner or significant other. I think this is the one thing keeping Brittany and I together,” Jax said in a confessional. “Right now, the future is looking pretty bright.”

By the end of the episode, a post-production snippet confirmed their separation. Whomp.

But shockingly, theirs wasn’t the only relationship to crash and burn on the reality show.

By the finale, it was clear that Jesse and Michelle were not doing well.

“I’m being honest that I lost a lot of those feelings for you,” Michelle actually says at one point right to Jesse’s face. In the same post-production wrap up, viewers learned that Michelle told Jesse their marriage was over three days after filming wrapped. Jesse told the cameras he “felt blindsided and blind.”

But in her confessional, Michelle insisted, “There is no question if I made the right choice.”

Season 2 will most likely not only focus on the divorce between Jax and Brittany, but how Jesse and Michelle will navigate co-parenting their daughter, Isabella.

Brittany Cartwright sharing her truth during the first season of The Valley. (Youtube/Bravo)



When Will Season 2 Air?



As for when fans can expect to dive back into the world of The Valley, an exact premiere date hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, given that it’s already in production, a release date of early 2025 wouldn’t be crazy.

We’ll keep an eye on the show’s official channels for the precise air date and update when we can!

On things for sure, Season 2 is shaping up to be an unforgettable continuation of the show!