Brittany Cartwright: I Am STILL Separated From Jax Taylor!

Brittany Cartwright would like to set her romantic record straight.

As you are very likely aware, the Bravo personality announced in February that she had split from Jax Taylor, her husband of four years.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright explained at the time.

Brittany Cartwright attends “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

On Tuesday night’s season finale of The Valley, viewers went behind the scenes of this decision to some extent, witnessing a blowout between the estranged spouses.

“You’re not just gonna get away with the way you’ve treated me for all these years,” Cartwright said to Taylor at one point on this episode.

Elsewhere, Brittany’s friends said Jax had referred to her as “fat” and said she was “lazy” and mocked her for not having any friends in Los Angeles.

“Jax has been saying that he’s gonna go to therapy for years now,” the 35-year-old added in a confessional. “The day before we pick cameras back up, he all of a sudden has an appointment to go see the doctor. This is all a front.

“This is what he wants everyone to see and believe that he’s actually gonna do these things to change. I bet you money he will not do it.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Indeed, Taylor later admitted he did not go to therapy.

The thing is, this finale was filmed many months ago.

Since then, Taylor has hinted that the couple wasn’t really breaking up.

So, where do things stand at the moment? Cartwright opened up about her marital status in a new interview with E! News.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

“We’re definitely still separated,” Cartwright now tells E!. “We’ve said going into this that we could test the waters with other people if we wanted to.”

Just a few days ago, Taylor did step out with his rumored new girlfriend.

Cartwright, it should be noted, was not wearing her wedding ring during the interview.

She she knows the decision to see other people “seems weird and might be crazy to a lot of people,” but emphasizes she was “pushed” to make the choice to walk away… at least for now.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the Global Non Profit F Cancer L.A. Event at Create Nightclub with Dj Kap Slap on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for FCancer)

Cartwright also told E! she wants Jax to “focus on his mental health,” adding that while she was right he wouldn’t see a psychologist, he’s currently “working on himself in different ways.”

This is a much more sympathetic tone than the one Brittany struck on The Valley finale.

“I’ve been cheated on, I’ve been disrespected. I’ve been humiliated,” she said via confessional of what her relationship has been like over the years.

“I have been through a lot of pain in this relationship. It’s been very public, the pain I’ve had to deal with. I can’t deal with it anymore. I’ve come into my own. I make a lot of money and I just feel like I have woken up.

“I feel so much stronger now, I know I’ll be okay. I know my worth and I know I do not deserve to be in a relationship like this. What was I thinking staying with him this long?”