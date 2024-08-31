‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex-Husband?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband might get to tell his side of when The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuts on Hulu in September.

In the meantime, we’ve got everything you need to know about the mystery man and his very un-Mormon marriage.

As we’ve previously discussed, Tate had a very rocky relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul.

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in an screenshot from the upcoming Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

Why Did Taylor Frankie Paul Split From Her Ex-Husband?

Taylor’s career as a reality star has yet to begin.

But millions already know her story thanks to her status as a popular TikTok influencer.

In a May 2022 livestream, Taylor stunned fans by revealing that she and Tate were getting divorced.

News of the split came as a surprise. But fans were even more shocked by the events leading up to that decision.

A very pregnant Taylor Frankie Paul finds herself at the center of several types of drama on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Taylor and Tate Were ‘Soft Swingers’

Taylor went on to reveal that she and Tate were “soft swingers” during their marriage.

The term, as she defined it, meant that they were allowed to engage in sexual activities with other partners, but never full intercourse, and only when the other spouse was present.

Taylor admitted to breaking these rules with the husband of a friend. She insisted, however, that there were other factors that contributed to the divorce.

“The divorce is not like, all because of this huge blow-up [in our friend group]. It was more ’cause I feel like we had a lot of other issues and then this was the tip of the iceberg,” she explained.

Taylor and Tate Move On

In the year since Taylor and Tate went their separate ways, they’ve both moved on with new partners.

Tate recently made his Instagram private, presumably in anticipation of the Secret Lives premiere.

But before he went silent, he revealed that he’s currently expecting a child with his new partner.

For her part, Taylor is currently dating a man named Dakota Mortensen. She announced last year that the two of them were expecting a child together.

Taylor Frankie Paul looks upset in this scene from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu (YouTube screenshot))

The news came 10 months after she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

“One year later we’ve been blessed with our rainbow baby,” Taylor wrote on Instagram, according to Distractify.

“It’s been an very emotional journey from last year till now and I can honestly say I’m so excited for this new chapter of life with Dakota, my children and this baby.”

“Floods of emotions have came through along with a different kind of excitement and worry you feel after losing, however so far everything is healthy and on track and my heart is full.”

The titular wives join hands in the promo for Hulu’s The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Unfortunately, Taylor’s new relationship has not been free of drama and controversy.

In 2023, she was arrested for assault following an incident involving Dakota. The case has yet to go to trial.

So yeah, between Taylor’s wild story and a cast that includes Ben Affleck’s cousin, Secret Lives promises to put a fresh spin on the usual reality formula.

Frankly, we can’t wait!