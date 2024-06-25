Travis Kelce Reveals the Moment He Fell for Taylor Swift

Based on his first appearance opposite Taylor Swift during a London stop on her Eras Tour this weekend, we know Travis Kelce can dance.

During an interview released Tuesday morning while a guest on The Bussin with the Boys podcast, however?

Kelce did not dance around any questions related to his world famous girlfriend.

He addressed them head-on.

Travis Kelce interacts with fans during Kelce Jam 2024 at Azura Amphitheater on May 18, 2024 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. ((Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything,” the three-time Super Bowl champion explained to co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, adding in gushing fashion:

“That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.”

Allow us a few minutes to pause here and just swoon away, okay? Thanks…

Swifties were over the proverbial moon on Saturday when Kelce showed up on stage inside of Wembley Stadium, rocking a tuxedo and a top hat to help with his lover’s costume change before she delved into a rendition of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift is the biggest star in the universe, of course, but it’s her ability to stay grounded that Kelce said on this new podcast is what really drew him to the singer.

“She’s very self-aware,” Travis said on air. “She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family.”

“It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure,” the tight end added.

As we’re certain you recall, Swift started to show up for Kansas City Chiefs game in September, after the stars became a couple, she previously told TIME magazine.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On this podcast, Kelce said that he offered the artist a private entrance — free of paparazzi and cameras — but Swift wanted to live out the experience in full. In public.

“She just walked right through the front door,” Kelce recalled. “There was no talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She’s just like, ‘I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’”

This was maybe the first time, Travis emphasized, that he found himself falling for Taylor Swift. Hard.

“She’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that,” he said. “She really won me over.”