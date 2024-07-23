‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23 Spoilers: The ‘Big Change,’ Cast …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here’s the good news: Hell’s Kitchen has been renewed for season 23.

Here’s the really superb news: it’s also been renewed for season 24!

The double renewal announcement surely made fans happy, but with it came the reveal of some big changes coming to the competition in the years to come.

While the show won’t kick off officially until fall (release date below), we already have some spoilers to share about the season ahead.

Chef Gordon Ramsay marks the grand opening of the first-ever Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace on January 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant Caesars Palace Las Vegas)

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23 Spoilers: Brand New Location, Brand New Game?

Since the beginning, Gordon Ramsay filmed his massive, FOX hit show all across Los Angeles, scattered from studio to studio. That is until season 19, when the show went on the road and filmed in Las Vegas. The trip was so successful, the show stayed in Vegas for Season 20.

Now, the show may have it’s forever home 3,000 miles from where it started.

The next two upcoming seasons will be filmed in the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Ramsay opened the sixth installment of his signature Hell’s Kitchen restaurants their last year. It seems that the property was custom-built for the show in mind.

Could this be a new look for a new show? That’s the promise from Gordon!

Gordon Ramsey Teases ‘Intense Competition’

When season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen was officially announced, Gordon celebrated the news by promising great things to come.

Almost 20 years of doing this may make some think he’s slowing down. Think again!

“As my very first show on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart and it’s incredibly gratifying to have it renewed for its 23rd and 24th seasons,” said Ramsay.

“This show just keeps getting better and better, and with Fox, ITV and A. Smith & Co. as my partners, you can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent and more intense competition in Hell’s Kitchen in the years to come.”

Now that’s what we like to hear! Bring on the drama!

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appétit)

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Cast For Season 23

So far, the list of contestants for season 23 has yet to be announced. Some Reddit fans were hoping it would be an all-star year – while some decidedly did NOT want that at all!

What we do know is that kitchen isn’t the only thing changing in season 23.

Namely, Sous Chef James is returning as Sous Chef for the blue team, due to Sous Chef Jason opening new restaurants during the time of filming.

Additionally, it looks like one of the guests this season will be comedian Nikki Glaser. In June, Gordon posted a photo of Nikki and her pop on the set of HK around the time the new season would be filming.

Dead giveaway much?

The best news of all is that fans don’t have long to wait to see what happens next.

Hell’s Kitchen’s season 23 premiere will debut on Fox on September 26, 2024 at 8pm.

Even better news than this is that it’s rumored season 24 started filming right after they wrapped on season 23, so we may get a fall AND a spring season.

By the by, 2025 officially marks the show’s 20th anniversary. The show premiered on May 30, 2005.

Maybe season 25 will debut then? We like the symmetry of that!