Josh Duggar Apparently Signs Autographs in Prison For Other Inmates

The Josh Duggar autograph market is larger than any of us would like to believe.

Though Josh Duggar remains in prison where he belongs, that doesn’t mean that the world has heard the last of him.

He has reportedly threatened to write a tell-all book exposing his family. He might be the only Duggar child who’s actually worse than his awful parents, so his take might not be worth too much.

Then again … his autographs have apparently become popular while he’s behind bars. Gross!

Disgraced former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Josh Duggar is signing autographs now?

This is, at times, a sick world.

According to a report that The US Sun published on Sunday, July 21, Josh Duggar has been offering his signature to fellow inmates, who then gift his autograph to friends and family.

“Josh has been signing autographs on newspapers articles about him for prisoners’ family members,” the inside source reported.

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

Remember, Josh isn’t behind bars for shady financial practices or some bar scuffles. His 151-month sentence followed his guilty verdict for receiving and possessing child sex-abuse material (CSAM). Authorities found abhorrent files on his device — photos and video of the abuse of prepubescent girls.

Originally, Josh’s sentence would have ended on August 12, 2032. However, he received an extension to October 2 of 2032 after prison authorities discovered a contraband phone in his possession.

There appears to be a pattern to Josh’s behavior, whether he’s breaking prison rules, cheating on his wife, or downloading media of little girls’ lives being destroyed. He wants to hide all of his violations when it comes to the family cult’s rules, but hiding things from actual authorities seems to be an afterthought (if that). That’s how he was caught.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why would anyone want Josh Duggar’s autograph?

There is a perverse fascination with the worst people in our society — especially if they are so vile that they become famous.

When someone is already famous and then turns out to be scum, a lot of people lose their sense of judgment.

Folks who have lost perspective sometimes pay actual money for a gruesome “piece of history.”

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

When it’s a John Wayne Gacy painting, it’s called Murderabilia.

In this case, it’s just a sick Josh Duggar autograph. Some collectors won’t pause to think about what prizing something like that says about them.

That’s not to say that everyone involved is a terrible person. Some may be. Others are perhaps just not thinking clearly.

In 2015, grim truths about Josh Duggar came to light in the wake of his cheating scandal. Long-suffering wife Anna Duggar could have ended the marriage then … but that is not how the cult does things. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is he really writing a book?

Josh Duggar has not publicly announced his alleged autograph service, let alone his threats to write a tell-all book.

Reports claim that he’d be writing the book to support Anna Duggar and their children. Apparently, the Duggar clan as a whole is no longer as flush with cash as they were when TLC was shelling out millions to Jim Bob for them to promote their cult on TV.

We don’t know who’s in the market to read Josh’s version of anything. That said, the people who’d excitedly collect his autograph might also blindly purchase his memoir.