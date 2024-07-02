Thomas Markle has never met Archie and Lilibet, his grandchildren by Meghan Markle.

But while he’s had no contact with the young royals, Thomas still believes that he knows what’s best for them.

Meghan’s estranged father has basically made a career out of criticizing his daughter and attempting to ruin her reputation.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

So we probably shouldn’t be surprised that Thomas is once again boosting his public profile by tearing down his daughter.

And this time, he’s going even lower than usual by focusing his criticism on her parenting skills.

Thomas Markle Says Archie and Lilibet Have Been Denied Their ‘Birthright’

A recent interview with the Daily Mail started innocently enough, with Thomas remarking that Archie and Lilibet “look like fantastic children.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

But then things took a turn, with Thomas criticizing his daughter’s decision to remove them from royal life.

Thomas says that by denying Archie and Lilbet the opportunity “take part in things like Trooping the Colour,” his grandchildren’s “birthright.”

“They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do,” Thomas remarked.

“I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilibet will feel in a few years’ time when they realize all the things they have missed out on.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Thomas Markle Says He’d Love to Consult With King Charles

Asked about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Harry and Meghan’s response to the news, Thomas revealed that he’d like to have a conversation with the monarch.

“I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do,” Thomas said.

“I have so many questions I’d like to ask Meghan and Harry. The main one being, why have they treated not only me but the royal family and the king so badly?” he continued.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Thomas added that he feels “deep empathy” for Charles amid his recent health struggles.

Meghan’s father has faced medical issues of his own in recent years.

In fact, he famously missed the royal wedding amid claims of a heart attack that later turned out to be bogus.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

His other daughter, Samantha Markle, has blamed Meghan for their father’s health problems.

He’s never come out to try and stop Samantha’s attacks against Meghan. Rather, he usually joins in with some vitriol of his own.

So if he wants to know why he doesn’t have a closer relationship with his grandkids, he should probably start by examining his own behavior!