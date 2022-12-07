Meghan Markle Lied About Growing Up Poor, Has Been Obsessed With Royalty Her Whole Life, Author Claims

Later this week, Netflix viewers will receive an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of two members of the world’s most famous family.

The long-awaited docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will debut its first three episodes on Thursday, and the secrecy surrounding the project has only heightened public interest.

Insiders say that King Charles is deeply concerned about the project, and the royals are ready to go to war if Harry and Meghan level any new allegations of abuse of bigotry against the royals.

Of course, one of the biggest questions surrounding the series has less to do with its content than with why it was made in the first place.

Harry and Meghan will offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

There’s a moment in the first trailer for the doc, in which Harry and Meghan are questioned about their motives for sharing so much of their private lives with the public.

“No one sees what’s behind closed doors,” Harry explains.

“When the stakes are this high. Doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

For just about any other celebrities on the planet, this would amount to a gross exaggeration, but indeed, there’s been so much wild speculation about Harry and Meghan’s lifestyle and beliefs that the couple has been left with little choice but to address these matters publicly.

Much of the prying comes from muckrakers who have successfully passed themselves off as legitimate journalists — people like Tom Bower, a tabloid hack whose book Revenge has found success among readers who are looking to justify their blind hatred of Meghan.

In the book, Bower alleges that Meghan has lied about just about every aspect of her life, and that she began obsessing over the idea of becoming royalty while she was still a child.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attends the Queen’s funeral. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Meghan was videoed sitting on a red blanket, wearing a gold crown,” Bower writes.

“Directing the other girls to bow and intone to her ‘Your Royal Highness,’ she had been influenced after watching a tape of Princess Diana’s fairytale wedding.”

Becoming a princess is, of course, a very common fantasy among young girls, but if, like Bower, you’re a racist in desperate need of justification for your seething rage, such a scene might be useful as evidence of Meghan’s ambition.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Elsewhere in the book, Bower notes that Meghan’s father paid her college tuition — a fact that the Duchess has never denied, but which is nonetheless presented as a stunning revelation.

“I paid every penny of her tuition and I have the bank statements to prove it,” an irate Thomas tells Bower.

Ironically, by reminding readers that Meghan has the sort of father who would gleefully sell her out to the tabloid press, Bower lends credence the reports about her dysfunctional, abusive childhood.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

But we’re sure the author is aware that his readers are not the sort to pick up on subtlety nuance.

It’s hard enough for them to read his books through the eye-holes in their sheets.

Anyway, Bower’s book serves as a reminder of exactly why Meghan and Harry’s Netflix project is so necessary.

Meghan and Harry in their new Netflix docuseries. (Photo via Netflix)

The royals might not like his level of exposure, but if at any point they had stepped in to defend Harry and Meghan from the Tom Bowers of the world, then perhaps the couple wouldn’t have to take such drastic measures in order to defend themselves.

Generally, it’s only in fairy tales that pompous kings and princes are made to suffer for their atrocious behavior.

So shout-out to Harry and Meghan for delivering a delightful little real-world comeuppance this holiday season!