Louis Tomlinson has grey in his hair, and fans are thirsting up a storm.

For One Direction’s impact upon an entire generation’s concept of attraction, look no further than one of Euphoria‘s (many) controversial scenes regarding one teen’s thoughts about Harry and Louis.

Louis’ personal losses have taken a toll on his life. His fans haven’t gone anywhere.

Now, those same fans are falling over themselves to praise the 32-year-old “silver fox” over his alluring grey streaks.

Louis Tomlinson arrives at Piper Heidsieck during the Australian Open on January 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Yes, Louis Tomlinson is going grey (and hotter than ever?!)

Over the final weekend of June, 32-year-old One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson brought a television to the Glastonbury Festival.

He was eager to watch England’s Euros (a soccer team) play. Soccer is a popular sport among suburban children in the US, but is a very popular sport among adults in many other parts of the world — where they call it “football.”

Louis’ dedication to watching this particular game caused him to go a bit viral. But fans didn’t really care about which grown men kicked which ball. Their interest was in Louis’ gorgeous grey hair.

i was NOT prepared to see Louis Tomlinson with grey hair !!?!??!?! I know we are all getting older but my teen heart is sobbing pic.twitter.com/FiAUv21X1T — si (@carameIlftv) July 1, 2024

Obviously, Louis’ hair is not entirely grey. Rather, his shaggy locks have a mix of his familiar brunet with natural highlights of silver.

You can see further grey patches on his short facial hair.

This dusting of argent follicles has fans falling over themselves with desire — and singing his praises on social media.

unfortunate update: i was sadly diagnosed with a condition of loving louis tomlinson and his grey hair too much and to make matters worse it’s uncurable so i have to live with it for the rest of time ???? pic.twitter.com/8cYf6Uao7q — hourly silver louis ????????️???????????? (@silverfoxlwt) July 1, 2024

The thirst is SO real

Obviously, some folks expressed shock. After all, Louis was just a teen when he and his erstwhile bandmates rose to fame. Most did not expect him to be a “salt and pepper daddy” quite so soon.

Others expressed lust. Many posts on the topic were simply too explicit to share.

“I’d let him sneak in a tv if he looked at me like that too,” was one of the more tasteful tweets on the topic.

Louis Tomlinson attends the Rolling Stone UK Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on November 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Some expressed surprise at the grey streaks in a 32-year-old. Especially one whom so many remember as a barely-adult.

Others wondered why he doesn’t dye it — or, perhaps, continue to dye it, as he still appeared to be a solid brunet mere months earlier.

“Louis is grey because it is part of the process of life, also because he has hair not like other bald men or those who paint their hair to deny any trace of aging,” a Twitter user wrote in his defense. “My man is getting more SEXY.”

Louis Tomlinson arrives at the “All Of Those Voices” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Doesn’t Louis Tomlinson look great with grey hair?

Obviously, Louis is a very handsome man. For some, he was even the biggest crush in One Direction — no small feat when he was standing beside Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.

It is only natural for fans to feel divided. Not everyone digs the grey, whereas others are seeing him in a new (sexy) light. Tastes vary, and that’s part of being a human.

As for whether or not he should use dye … that’s entirely up to him.