Eddie Murphy has two brothers with their own noteworthy careers.

The legendary Eddie Murphy’s career spans decades. He has entertained generations.

On a more personal level, Murphy’s personal relationships have interwoven with his professional life. That is especially true when it comes to his siblings.

Vernon Lynch and the late Charlie Murphy went on their own paths. But both have worked with their most famous brother.

Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, and Vernon Lynch were born in Brooklyn

Eddie and his older brother, Charlie, were raised by their mother. Their parents broke up when they were young, and five years later, their father died in an apparent crime of passion.

Charlie was born in 1959. Eddie was born in 1961.

In addition to some time spent in foster care during their mother’s extended illness, they were raised by their stepfather, Vernon Lynch, Sr. He was of course the father of their brother, Vernon.

Eddie Murphy has worked with both of his brothers

Charlie Murphy delved into comedic writing when he began working for Eddie, who had already become famous.

The first big movie that Charlie wrote was in 1986. He sold it to Paramount for $150,000, and Eddie Murphy would have starred. Ultimately, the film did not go into production — because studios were more comfortable with Eddie playing the same roles in the same sorts of films over and over.

Eddie and Charlie collaborated on Norbit in 2007. The two of them and Vernon Lynch worked on 1995’s Wes Craven’s Vampire In Brooklyn, as all three siblings received story credits on the film.

Charlie Murphy went on a journey from troubled teens to ‘Chappelle’s Show’

After finding himself in trouble as an adolescent, Charlie Murphy spent six years in the Navy. He would go on to cite this change as helping him to reframe his life — and avoid bad influences.

Once he realized that he could exert this much control over his life, he delved into writing and comedy.

In 2003, he became a recurring performer on Chappelle’s Show. Despite some infamous financial issues that drove numerous others away from the comedy series, he enjoyed his time there. This also propelled him to broader recognition.

In 2017, Charlie Murphy tragically passed away

Charlie had been battling with leukemia for years before his heartbreaking death.

He was, of course, more than his family ties or his acting and writing credits.

Eddie and Vernon both mourned their eldest brother. It was a time of heartbreak.

Vernon Lynch has his own claim to fame

For a short time, he was part of the late 1980s music group, K-9 Posse. That group disbanded, and he ended up working on Vampire in Brooklyn with his brothers.

Vernon’s son, Brandyn Lynch, is a successful boxer with a lifelong interest in martial arts. And Vernon, whose father was a boxer, works as Brandyn’s manager.

In their own way, both of Eddie Murphy’s siblings have their own paths to success. That doesn’t mean that they didn’t work with their middle brother. No shame in that!