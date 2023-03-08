Meghan Markle Royally SNUBBED as Harry's Entire Family Skips Daughter Lilibet's Christening

The royal family doesn’t let go of things very easily.

This is evidenced by the fact that it’s the year 2023, and they still have castles and royal titles and all that crap.

But as much as these people cling to their antiquated customs and traditions, it’s possible that they hold onto their grudges with an even tighter death grip.

And of course, their most cherished grudge of all is the one that they hold against Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Charles and company never pass up an opportunity to publicly express their disapproval of the Duchess of Sussex, even if doing so means missing a major moment in the life of a young relative.

Case in point, according to a new report from People magazine, no one in Harry’s family was in attendance at Princess Lilibet’s christening last Friday.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a rep for Harry and Meghan cofirmed.

Here’s Princess Lilibet! We haven’t herd much from her yet, but then again, she’s only 15 months old. (Photo via Instagram)

The rep revealed that Tyler Perry is now Lilibet’s godfather.

Rather tellingly, however, the source did not comment on the royals’ absence at the christening.

Of course, that’s the sort of silence that speaks volumes in a situation like this.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Of all the royal family’s recent displays of animosity toward Harry and Meghan, this one was surely among the most painful.

That’s because Harry has spoken at length about his desire for his children to have close relationships with their aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

“I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy,” Harry said.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

Harry went on to speak about “feeling more and more distant” from his father and brother, and their decision to skip the christening seems to be Charles and William’s way of confirming that those feelings are mutual.

Interestingly, the Windsors’ absence at the ceremony comes just days after the world learned that Harry and Meghan have been invited to Charles’ coronation.

Reps for the couple have confirmed that they’ve received the invitation, but have not yet responded.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told the Mail.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Meghan and Harry are aware, of course, that they have the ability to profoundly humiliate Charles by turning down his invitation.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

And the snub they suffered last week might have put them in the mood to return the favor.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.