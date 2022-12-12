Samantha & Thomas Markle on Meghan's Netflix Series: We Refuse to Watch That Crap!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s long-awaited Netflix series finally made its debut on Netflix last week, fans of the couple weren’t sure what to expect.

Many predicted — and hoped — that Harry and Meghan would offer more scathing critiques of the royal family, perhaps bolstered by new allegations about the Windsors’ bigotry and abuse.

What viewers got instead was a nuanced take on the events of the past few years, and an insightful look at the complicated relationship between the Sussexes and the family they left behind in London.

Despite the mature, balanced nature of the project, some thin-skinned haters are still venting their outrage to anyone who will listen, and as always, Samantha Markle is the chief loser in the pack.

Samantha Markle can’t stop talking about her half-sister. She very clearly has issues.

Samantha, as you may or may not know, is Meghan’s wicked half-sister.

She’s made a career out of talking trash about the Duchess, which we suppose isn’t surprising.

After all, she’s been bullying Meghan for most of her life, and when you’re good at something, you should never do it for free.

Samantha Markle is loving her time in the spotlight. She’s using it to slam the heck out of her half-sister.

Sammy and her doofy father Thomas Markle — the guy who faked a heart attack to get out of attending the royal wedding — are only mentioned briefly in the documentary, and they receive way more sympathy than they deserve.

“Of course, it’s incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this,” Harry says in the third episode of the Netflix series.

“Now she doesn’t have a father. I shouldered that. Because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad,” the Duke of Sussex continues.

Harry opens up like never before in his new Netflix documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s amazing what people would do when offered a huge amount of money. Fifty thousand, a hundred thousand, to hand over photographs, to create a story. And thank God most of them said no.”

The last bit is a reference to the incident in which Thomas sold Meghan’s private letters to a tabloid.

What a guy.

Thomas Markle seems like a very horrible person. This is just our opinion of him, of course. (Photo via YouTube)

As for Samantha, Meghan mentioned her sister briefly and described their relationship as basically non-existent — which is exactly what she’s been saying for the entirety of her time in the spotlight.

“I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me ‘Princess Pushy?’ I don’t remember seeing her when I was a kid at my dad’s house,” Meghan revealed.

“I hadn’t had a fallout with her. We didn’t have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!”

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

Now, the worst thing you can do to a narcissist is ignore them.

So naturally, Samantha is furious about Meghan’s claim that the two of them barely know one another.

And of course, Samantha handled the situation the way she always does — by running to the press and denying that she’s obsessed with her far more successful sibling.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Samantha spoke with TMZ this week, and insisted that she and Thomas are so uninterested in Meghan that they haven’t even watched her Netflix series.

That’s almost certainly a lie, of course, but we’ve come to expect nothing less from Samantha, a woman who seems pathologically incapable of telling the truth.

TMZ didn’t print much of what Samantha had to say, because frankly, who cares what she has to say?

They did note, however, that Samantha blasted her sister as “disrespectful,” and instructed her father not to watch for the sake of his health.

Harry and Meghan offer an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

In the past, Samantha has accused Meghan of killing their father with her insolence.

Again, Samantha, is a bonafide crazy person, and that’s the sort of thing that crazy people say.

We sort of hope that Sammy will be mentioned again when the rest of the series premieres later this week.

She’s annoying, of course, but it’s always sort of amusing to watch her melt down.

Then again, we know that she loves the attention, so part of us hopes that Meghan will exact the best revenge ever by never mentioning this loser again.