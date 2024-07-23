Luke Thompson’s Girlfriend Is A ‘Bridgerton Co-Star Poised To Return In Season Four

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Members of the Ton are flipping over the news that Benedict will be the focus of season four of Bridgerton officially – but how many of you know that Luke Thompson’s girlfriend already appears on the show?

All right, rumored girlfriend. They aren’t official-official yet, though they did proclaim their love on social media. And they’ve been spotted PDA-ing.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s dive into everything we know about Luke’s love life!

Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson attend the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party at Pavyllon London on January 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Luke Thompson’s Girlfriend: Who Is Harriet Cains?

Dearest gentle reader, while season 3 of Bridgeton followed the saga of Penelope Featherington finally winning the heart of Colin Bridgerton, there’s been a off-screen coupling of the two houses happening behind the scenes.

Luke Thompson and his Bridgerton co-star, Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington, have sparked dating rumors for months.

It all began just as the new year started. The pair were spotted getting very cozy at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Stars party on Jan. 31, 2024. Luke was seen kissing her hair, and Harriet seemed, well, girl seemed to enjoy it. Don’t know how else to put it!

Now, as of now, neither Luke nor Harriet has confirmed or denied the romance. In fact, when Harriet posted an Instagram from the event, she pointedly ignored a comment about whether or not she was dating Thompson.

But while snooping on her Instagram, fans noticed that back in 2021, Harriet proclaimed that Thompson was her “favorite” Luke of the Bridgerton cast. (Sorry, Luke Newton!)

Now, has Luke made the same declaration on social media? Afraid not, as the man behind Benedict Bridgerton values his privacy.

Why Luke Thompson Hasn’t Gone Instagram Official

Yes, if you’re waiting for a romantic gesture in the digital age from Luke, you’ll be waiting in vain.

Turns out, he doesn’t have Instagram – are any social media for that matter. And tbh, he’s pretty happy about it.

“I don’t think ‘shy away’ is the right word,” he said of his approach to social media in a Vestal magazine interview. . “For many actors, social media is an ingenious way of continuing the performance. So on some level, I’d love to get involved; I just don’t think I can make it work. I’ve realized that a constantly updating platform is not something I feel equipped to deal with; it takes a sledgehammer to my attention span. And I want to be able to focus when I need to. It also seems like a lot of effort, so maybe I’m just horrifically lazy.”

So, how will we know if they’re actually a couple or not? Suppose we’ll have to see what happens when season 4 of Bridgerton starts filming.

Because it’s poised to get started asap. In case you didn’t hear, Benedict has been confirmed as the focus of the next season!

Luke Newton, Harriet Cains, and the full cast of Bridgerton attend the special screening of “Bridgerton” Season 3 – Part Two at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 to Center on Benedict Bridgerton’s Love Story With ‘Lady in Silver’ Sophie

It was announced on July 23 that Benedict would be the next Bridgerton sibling to find their soulmate. The season will follow the events of the novel “An Offer From a Gentleman.” It’s a Cinderella-type story that finds Benedict searching for a “lady in silver” he meets at his mother’s masquerade ball.

In Netflix’s official announcement, the logline confirms that Benedict will be searching for said “lady in silver,” but does not explicitly mention the character from the book, a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett.

Given Benedict’s confirmed pansexuality – and the gender-twist in Francesca‘s storyline – many fans are curious to see how close to the book’s narrative the new season will go.

While a full cast list has not been announced, both Bridgerton and Featherington families are meant to reprise their roles.

Here’s hoping we see Harriet alongside Luke next season – even if it is just as friends and neighbors.