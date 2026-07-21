Jelly Roll's Daughter Says Internet Will 'Crumble' When Truth About Divorce Is Revealed

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It’s been over a month since Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo.

And we still don’t know much about the reasons behind the split.

There’s been speculation that Jelly traded in Bunnie for a “trad wife” or that he wanted to start fresh in every aspect of his life after dropping more than 200 pounds.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But according to the country star’s daughter, fans have no idea what’s really going on.

Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll’s 17-year-old daughter, sparked a frenzy this week after hinting that the real reason behind her dad’s divorce from Bunnie Xo has not yet been made public — and she believes the truth would leave the internet in disbelief.

The teenager made the eyebrow-raising comment during a TikTok Live session when viewers began asking questions about her father’s marriage.

Rather than shutting down the speculation entirely, Bailee suggested there’s much more to the story.

“If y’all knew the reason for the divorce, the internet would crumble,” she said before declining to elaborate any further (via Page Six).

While Bailee refused to provide the reasons for the divorce, she was quite explicit about what didn’t happen:

“Nobody cheated. Period. [Get] the f–out of my comments, my DMs, my live with that s–t, I don’t care, I don’t want to talk about it,” she said, adding:

“It’s not a difference in f–ing opinions. Nobody else lived in it. So don’t f–ing even. I’m for real so done. Good? Everybody good? We’re on the same page? Cool.”

Unsurprisingly, those comments immediately sent fans racing to social media to speculate about what she could have meant.

So far, however, no additional details have emerged.

Until either Jelly Roll or Bunnie decides to speak publicly, fans are left with little more than rumors — and one cryptic comment from the singer’s daughter that has fueled even more questions than answers.

Given the intense public interest surrounding the couple, it’s unlikely the speculation will die down anytime soon.

But unless someone involved chooses to share more, the real story behind the split remains private, exactly as the family wants.