Josh Mauro, Arizona Cardinals Defensive End, Went on 4-Day Bender Ahead of Death: Report

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We have new information about the tragic death of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Mauro.

Mauro passed away in April at the age of 35.

And a Phoenix Police Department report about his final days reveals a great deal about the circumstances that led to his tragic end.

A Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1)(far right) prepares to fly past the State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Investigative records obtained by the New York Post allege Mauro spent four days using cocaine and drinking heavily with an exotic dancer before his death on April 23.

The report states that Mauro and the woman remained inside a Florida residence for several days, repeatedly using cocaine and consuming alcohol.

According to law enforcement documents cited by the outlet, the woman told investigators Mauro snorted a line of cocaine before suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency.

She reportedly attempted CPR before calling 911. Emergency responders arrived at the home, but Mauro could not be revived.

The newly released investigative details provide additional context surrounding Mauro’s death, which shocked the football world earlier this year.

In June, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled that Mauro died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol, determining his death to be accidental.

Toxicology findings showed the presence of all three substances in his system.

Mauro entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 after playing college football at Stanford. Over the course of his professional career, he suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

He appeared in 80 regular-season games, making 40 starts while recording 130 tackles, five sacks, 13 quarterback hits, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles before playing his final NFL season in 2021.

News of Mauro’s death prompted tributes from former teammates and the organizations he played for, with many remembering him as a respected teammate and dedicated professional.

The latest report paints a heartbreaking picture of the circumstances leading up to his death while underscoring the dangers associated with illicit drug use. Although investigators have now disclosed additional details from their investigation, the medical examiner has already ruled Mauro’s death an accident.

Our thoughts remain with Mauro’s family, friends, former teammates, and everyone mourning his loss.