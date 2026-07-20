Angie Katsanevas & Shawn Trujillo: It’s Over for ‘RHOSLC’ Couple!

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Not every aspect of the messy lives of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars is for show.

Sometimes, drama unfolds when the cameras aren’t rolling.

For Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo, it means the end of their marriage.

After three decades together, they two have separated. But why?

Angie Katsanevas attends the Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass after party hosted with Casamigos on January 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Casamigos)

It’s over!

Page Six reports that, according to multiple inside sources, Katsanevas and Trujillo have separated.

The couple married in June of 1999.

They also share a 15-year-old daughter, Elektra.

However, they are no longer together romantically and may be on the path to a more formal divorce.

Though Page Six only received confirmation of this news on Monday, July 20, there were hints as early as last month.

Last month was June. It was 27 years since the two married.

Katsanevas did not appear to post any public acknowledgment of this milestone. Certainly not on her Instagram page — which, as with most Housewives, is her primary social media account.

Keep in mind that it’s not as though she was on a social media hiatus.

In June, for example, she did post — even a post about how she and Trujillo met in the ’90s when she booked a hair appointment.

(If you’re unfamiliar, the two co-founded Lunatic Fringe Salon the same year that they married.)

Will the breakup play out on ‘RHOSLC’ Season 7?

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has yet to premiere.

It began filming back in late February.

Production reportedly wrapped in late May.

With that in mind, it’s almost impossible to say whether whatever relationship friction played into their separation will appear on Season 7.

It’s possible that they had fights or disagreements or some scandal the whole time. It’s also possible that someone watching the show but not following news about the cast will be none the wiser about the split until the Reunion airs.

Season 4 was Katsanevas’ first time as a full Housewife.

It was also the season that saw her grapple with a rumor that Trujillo was cheating on her.

(Specifically, the affair rumor claimed that he was hooking up with men on the side. Both partners took issue with the infidelity claim, but affirmed that they weren’t going to go to a homophobic place with their denials.)

Now, in 2025, we did see some friction between Trujillo and Katsanevas — with the former accusing the latter of being a little too intense and unwilling to unwind.

It’s possible that running a business together and being parents caused them to take time away from themselves as a couple.

But we don’t yet know the official cause of the separation. Perhaps, when Season 7 premieres later this year, we’ll learn the reason if we don’t know it already.