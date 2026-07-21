‘RHOC’ OG Jeana Keough is ‘Staying Strong’ Through Cancer Battle

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Jeana Keough was one of the OGs of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She and Tamra Judge even had a drink-flinging incident when such things were largely a new concept for reality TV.

Now, she is battling a cancer diagnosis.

Though the cancer has spread and the treatments are taking their toll, she’s staying strong.

Jeana Keough attends the premiere party for Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” 10 year celebration on June 16, 2016. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She’s staying strong

It was recently revealed that Jeana is battling against tongue cancer.

Her son, Shane, told Us Weekly on Monday, July 20 that “she’s strong through this.”

He affirmed: “She’s got a good support network down there.”

Though Shane lives in Florida, which is tied with southernmost Texas for being as far south as one can get in the continental US, he is referring to Jeana’s community in Southern California.

“Colton, our younger brother, is there,” Shane detailed.

“So she’s on the right path,” Shane assessed.

“But you know, it’s tough for everybody,” he acknowledged about his mother’s diagnosis.

“And we’re just trying to make sure she stays on her program,” Shane continued.

He explains that this is “so she’s strong when this is done.”

Shane isn’t the only one who feels optimistic about his mom’s chances.

The life-saving treatments are so hard on her

Kara, Shane’s sister, is also sounding confident about Jeana’s prognosis.

“I think she’ll get cancer to bend to her will,” she suggested.

Kara half-joked: “like she does with everything else in life.”

She then affirmed: “We’re choosing to stay in that mindset.”

Like Shane, Kara also dwells in Florida.

Jeana’s cancer journey began months ago, when she discovered a painful spot on her tongue. It was not, as the family first assumed, friction from a tooth.

Only after she went in for testing and got a biopsy were doctors able to confirm that she had “squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.”

Since the diagnosis, Jeana has undergone surgeries to remove both the cancer and select lymph nodes.

However, the doctors observed that the cancer had already spread. As her GoFundMe notes, she has gone through weeks of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.

We continue to wish the RHOC alum a full and swift recovery.