Julie Andrews Leaving ‘Bridgerton’ After Season 3? The Rumor & The Truth

Is Julie Andreews leaving Bridgerton after Season 3?

Bridgerton has lost cast members despite the Netflix series’ ongoing success.

After one specific decision during the show’s third season, many fans are wondering the same thing:

Is Bridgerton losing Julie Andrews’ incomparable role forever? (Beware Bridgerton Season 3 spoilers!)

‘Bridgerton’ would be very different without Julie Andrews

Unlike resident thirst trap Luke Newton and the incomparable Nicola Coughlan, Dame Julie Andrews has not actually appeared on the Netflix series.

However, her role on Bridgerton as the narrator has been essential. She provides the voice for Lady Whistledown, a pseudonym who pens a famous gossip column. A ye olde blogger, if ye will.

This is very similar to Kristen Bell voicing the titular Gossip Girl back in the day. And, just as with Gossip Girl, one of the actual characters on-screen is behind the in-universe commentary.

Beware: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 spoilers!

At the end of Season 3, Episode 8 of Bridgerton, the show suddenly found itself with a new narrating voice. But not an unfamiliar one.

“Into The Light” featured Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) confessing to Colin (Luke Newton) that she is, in fact, Lady Whistledown. (To continue the Gossip Girl analogy, this makes her like Dan Humphrey, except that she’s likable and also that the writers knew that she was writing the pamphlets all along.)

After initially trying to urge her to stop writing, Colin relents. “You have always had one voice,” he tells her. “There is no separating you from Whistledown. I think in truth…I have been envious of you. Of your success. Of your bravery.”

Julie Andrews speaks her final words as Lady Whistledown (at least in Season 3)

“It has been quite a journey we have taken together, and so it is with the heaviest heart, that I write this final, unbelievably short sentence as Lady Whistledown. Goodbye,” Julie Andrews reads.

“And with the retirement of my literary persona, I would like to formally introduce myself,” her legendary voice continues.

Julie Andrews’ voice concludes: “Previous wallflower, current columnist, observer, wielder of quill, nobody unique, and yet I have my moments.”

Lady Whistledown continues, but in a new voice

“And hopefully, dear reader,” the voice goes on, now in the voice of Nicola Coughlan as her character, Penelope Bridgerton.

“You will stay on to enjoy them with me as we begin this next part of our journey,” she expresses. “Yours truly, Penelope Bridgerton.”

Viewers have known since the end of the first season that Penelope was the gossip-monger. But telling other characters is a big deal.

Is Julie Andrews really leaving ‘Bridgerton’ for good?

Executive producer and showrunner Jess Brownell spoke to Glamour about a desire to retain Dame Julie Andrews for the rest of the series.

“Julie Andrews is just such a part of the feeling of the show,” Brownell emphasized. “So, we’re playing around in season 4 with ways that we can explain why it’s still Julie Andrews.”

Explaining why her voice would continue, Brownell added: “It’s in Penelope’s head the way she officially reads it to herself as she writes.”

But when it comes to Season 4, nothing is certain (yet)

“That’s my hope, to keep Julie Andrews forever because she’s freaking Julie Andrews,” Brownell admitted. That is a very fair and reasonable priority.

Bridgerton has captivated audiences, even with a downtick in general horniness levels after the first season. Season 3 also featured two LGBTQ+ members of the Bridgerton family, which many viewers had felt was long overdue.

The thought of Julie Andrews leaving Bridgerton gave many an understandable fright. It’s not a dislike of Nicola. It’s just … she’s freaking Julie Andrews.