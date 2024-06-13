Hannah Dodd: Who Is Francesca From ‘Bridgerton’s Husband?

Now that season 3 of the hit Netflix series has dropped in full, there’s a lot of talk about Bridgerton and Francesca’s husband.

Oh, you thought this season was all about Polin?! Have a seat!

In the new season, Francesca Bridgerton is the newest sibling searching for an eligible suitor. Played by Hannah Dodd, fans were immediately drawn into the new storyline, and drawn to the new star.

Here’s what we can tell you about both Hannah AND Francesca Bridgeton’s husband history, including MAJOR SPOILERS about how Bridgerton season 3 ends, as well as Francesca’s book!

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 cast attend the World Premiere in NYC at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix))

Who Does Francesca Marry In ‘Bridgerton’?

Here’s your second spoiler alert – we’re about to dive into some plot points for the new season of the show, and the books! So, if you don’t want to know, scroll ahead.

For the rest of you … Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 opens with Francesca meeting a potential love interest, John Sterling. Making her debut for the season, Francesca is looking for the same kind of love her parents once had.

With only 4 episodes dropped in Part 1, fans didn’t see that much development. However, Part 2 skyrocketed the relationship. By the finale, Francesca and John Stirling are married and reveal that they are moving to John’s family home in Scotland. It’s a tough blow for Violet, to watch yet another of her children leave the nest, let alone move an entire country away

But she need not worry. If you’ve read the books, you know this is just the start of Francesca’s story, leading to one of the biggest twists in the Bridgerton franchise.

Francesca’s love story is the focus of author Julia Quinn’s sixth Bridgerton novel, “When He Was Wicked“.

In the book, Francesca does marry John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin – but their love story is short lived.

John suddenly and tragically dies, leaving Francesca a widow, just like her mother.

However, while mourning the loss of her husband, Francesca finds comfort in John’s cousin, Michael Stirling. The majority of the book explores the complexity of the pair starting their own romance after John’s death. Eventually, all works out and the pair get married.

Another Twist In The Bridgerton Show: Will Francesca Marry A Woman?

Now, hold onto your hats, because there’s a secondary twist to this tale!

In the finale of Bridgerton season 3, after Francesca and John are married, Stirling actually introduces his new bride and Eloise to his cousin… Michaela Stirling.

Not Michael – Michaela! Oh, and when you watch the scene, you’ll understand why the phrase “gay panic” was trending alongside the show’s title for most of the morning!

Get it girl!

Jessica Madsen, Jonathan Bailey and Hannah Dodd attend the Bridgerton Promenade Season 3 event at Gansevoort Plaza on May 11, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix))

Is Hannah Dodd, Who Plays Francesca, Married?

Hannah is a new face to the hit franchise. She’s taking over the role of Francesca from Ruby Stokes, who played her in the first two seasons.

You’ve likely seen her before in blockbusters Eternals and Enola Holmes 2. What you haven’t seen is a ring on her finger. Hannah Dodd is not married, and at present, it’s bit unclear what her relationship status actually is.

There are no recent photos of Hannah on her social media with a romantic partner, and there are only rumors of who she’s dated recently.

There was speculating Hannah was dating her co-star from the project Find Me in Paris, Rory Saper, after the actress began posting cutesy pictures of them on Instagram. But that hasn’t happened in a long time.

More recently, insiders have suggested that English singer-songwriter Sam Fender has been sliding into her DMs.

Hannah Dodd attends Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

“Sam thinks Hannah is absolutely stunning and has been liking her pictures like crazy,” said one insider to The Sun, “which is of course very flattering for her.”

“She has also followed him back and they are getting on very well…It’s a case of watch this space.”

Given the boost Bridgerton is giving to Hannah in the zeitgeist, you can bet there are tons more people watching the space for sure!