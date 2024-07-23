Hugh Jackman Divorce Update: His Marriage History With Deborra-Lee Furness

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s been an update in the story of Hugh Jackman and his stunning divorce.

In the months following the news of his separation, he’s spent a lot of time promoting Deadpool & Wolverine.

But the question of Hugh Jackman’s next love has arisen among fans. Everyone wants to see him happy.

He was married for nearly three decades. Is he planning on dating again? And what has his ex said now that she’s broken her silence?

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Hugh Jackman Divorce From Deborra-Lee Furness: What Happened?

In 1995, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of Corelli. This was years before Jackman took on the iconic mantle of Wolverine.

A little over one year later, the two were married. That marriage would go on to last a whopping 27 years.

In September of 2023, Jackman and Furness announced their split. Thus far, it has proven to be a remarkably amicable breakup — with Furness even helping Jackman celebrate his birthday.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman attend the Apple Original Films’ “Ghosted” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Amicable though Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ separation and presumably impending divorce may be, many fear that it has come as a cost.

You don’t end a 27-year marriage without some sort of feelings on the matter. Fans worry that Jackman’s social media is showing signs of … well, something.

At worst, red flags for his mental health. And at best, that perhaps his wife handled his Instagram, and that now he needs a social media manager. Either way, posts with awkward captions and showing him taking random selfies have people concerned. It’s more or less the same crowd that keeps panicking when Britney Spears dances.

Has the looming divorce really left Hugh Jackman a shell of his former self?

No.

Specifically, an inside source spoke to The Daily Mail this spring about how Hugh Jackman feels.

“Hugh is aware of his fans and their concern for his well-being, but he is good,” the insider assured.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend “The Son” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

“He is excited for Deadpool and being Wolverine again,” the source shared. “That’s where most of his focus is going – on work and being present for that.”

The insider added: “When it comes to his love life, he thinks it is funny that so many people are wanting to know all about it. He will get there again. It isn’t a priority, but if something materialized, he would make it a priority.”

Then, the source affirmed: “But he is healthy and happy and that is something he cherishes right now.” It sounds like his few awkward Instagram posts may have been the product of him being a very busy 55-year-old man, and not in fact a sign of a nervous breakdown. Good to hear!

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman arrive at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2022. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Deborra-Lee Furness spoke to The Daily Telegraph at the premiere of Force of Nature: The Dry 2.

“It is kind of exciting,” she said of her thoughts about the future. This was her first time speaking out since the breakup news months earlier.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it,” Furness admitted. “But I think it is probably our greatest gift.”