Whoopi Goldberg Brings Anne Hathaway to Tears on ‘The View’

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Without debate, the most critically acclaimed and award-winning The View co-host is Whoopi Goldberg.

The Odyssey is obliterating the box office right now, despite a coordinated campaign by some of the internet’s worst.

So, when Penelope actress Anne Hathaway went on The View, it’s only natural that her acting skills came up.

Whoopi brought her to tears with what she had to say. Take a look:

On ‘The View,’ Anne Hathaway was brought to tears by well-deserved praise. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘It’s been wonderful watching you’

On the Monday, July 20 episode of The View, Whoopi brought tears to Anne Hathaway’s eyes.

The actress appeared as a guest on the ABC talk show series amidst the roaring success of The Odyssey.

(Matt Damon and Christopher Nolan were also present.)

“Anne Hathaway, it’s been wonderful watching you,” Whoopi praised.

“It’s been wonderful watching you grow up,” she gushed. “And you have just blossomed, turned into this fabulous actress.”

Hathaway’s response was to clasp her hands over her face as she obviously welled up with tears.

“No, don’t!” she began, her voice showing signs of breaking.

“Girl! Yes! Yes! You need to know. You need to know,” Whoopi affirmed.

“It’s something you need to know and remember,” she emphasized.

An overwhelmed Hathaway admitted: “I’d be crying [even] if I [weren’t] pregnant right now!” She is currently pregnant with Baby #3.

Absolute legend Whoopi Goldberg delivers accurate praise on ‘The View’ on July 20, 2026. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘I don’t even know what to say’

Flattered, Hathaway admitted: “I don’t even know what to say.”

She then expressed: “Thank you. You know how I feel about you.”

Whoopi Goldberg has been a legendary actress for literally decades.

She is also on the very short list of EGOT winners.

Praise from her is as good as it gets.

‘The View’ guests Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Christopher Nolan. (Image Credit: ABC)

To be clear, Whoopi did not limit her praise to Anne Hathaway.

She assured Matt Damon that she has adored him for years.

Though he rose to fame in the 1990s, they first met at the 2016 Oscars — which, we are sorry to say, was ten entire years ago.

Whoopi is right to praise Hathaway’s acting. Hathaway, in turn, is right to share her appreciation for Whoopi’s high praise.

Talent recognizes talent. Game recognizes game.