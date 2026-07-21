Kendra Caldwell Duggar's Parents Deposed by Joseph's Attorney in Sickening Child Sex-Abuse Case

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This spring, Kendra Caldwell reportedly “cut off” contact with her parents.

Now, Joseph Duggar’s in-laws are giving a deposition in his child molestation case in Florida.

It seems doubtful that anything that the Caldwells have to say will be flattering towards Joseph.

They reportedly lost their home as a direct result of aiding in turning him in. Now, they’re also losing their daughter to the Duggar family cult.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

Is the Caldwell deposition going to help Joseph’s case?

On Monday, July 20, Us Weekly got a hold of court records showing that Christina and Paul Caldwell will provide a deposition at the office of the Florida state attorney.

According to the documents, the deposition can then be used “at trial, and/or for such other purposes as are allowed by law.”

Interestingly, the deposition will be provided to Joseph’s attorney.

It is widely rumored that the Caldwell’s played some role in turning in Joseph to authorities, though that remains unconfirmed.

Given everything that we do know, however, it seems likely that this will be a contentious, if not downright hostile, deposition.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2020, Joseph — in the midst of the early months of a deadly pandemic, no less — went on a family vacation to Florida.

During that vacation, he allegedly molested a 9-year-old girl repeatedly, making excuses to sit beside her in order to touch her body, including her genitals.

In March of 2026, the now teenage victim’s father called Joseph to confront him. He reportedly confessed, and confessed for a second time to a detective.

Days before the start of spring, Joseph was arrested on charges of committing lewd and lascivious acts.

Despite initially appearing remorseful and reports of multiple confessions, he has since entered a plea of “not guilty.” No one’s sure what that’s about just yet.

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

‘She is brainwashed’

Initially, it seemed that Kendra was keeping Joseph at a distance while prioritizing herself and their kids.

That quickly changed. She seems to have sided with Joseph, even at the expense of the relationship with her parents.

“I don’t know if it’s fear or naivete, but Kendra has totally sided with the Duggars and not her family,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this year.

The insider bluntly summarized: “She is brainwashed.”

That might not be a nice thing to say, but we’re talking about members of a pernicious cult. It’s accurate.

By May of this year, reports said that Kendra was no longer speaking to her family.

They had been seemingly given the boot from their home from their home due to this conflict with the Duggars.

Insiders have claimed that the victim (who is, again, a child even now) is close to the Caldwells.

When Josh was first exposed as a monster, the Duggars circled the wagons. Some even claimed that this was some sort of spiritual attack against their family.

It appears that some in the Duggar family believe that to be the case again. That seems to include Kendra.

While it is no doubt frightening to believe that there is an evil spiritual force that wants you, personally, harmed, it is not real. But as long as the Duggars believe that the devil is out to get them, they are easier to control.