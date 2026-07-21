Megyn Kelly Rants & Raves About Michelle Obama, Sunny Hostin

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This is nothing new, but … Megyn Kelly seems to be out of her mind.

On Monday, she ranted about Michelle Obama — who left the White House a decade ago — for 12 unhinged minutes.

Amidst her intense and baseless griping, she accuses the former First Lady of being both “artificial” and narcissistic.

The former Fox News mouthpiece turned Epstein apologist also laid into Sunny Hostin for rushing to her son’s aid after a trespassing arrest.

For 12 minutes, Megyn Kelly ranted and raved about former First Lady Michelle Obama. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘She is dripping in narcissism …’

On the Monday, January 20 episode of her The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the host used her own “sad little podcast” to lay into one of the most respected women in the country.

“Michelle Obama has been everywhere, trying to build her brand and her very sad little podcast,” she complained.

“And she showed up at the Essence Festival,” Kelly continued, “and wanted to talk about a number of things: How aggrieved she is, yes, you know that, and also how amazing she is.”

She griped that people who seem aggrieved and people who claim to be amazing seem to go hand-in-hand.

Given that the current conservative movement in the US and beyond seems heavily fortified by white grievance politics, it seems apparent that Kelly didn’t really consider the implications of her statements. Shocker.

To hear Kelly say it, Mrs. Obama believes that she is amazing, but that some people don’t really understand her.

During her talk, the former First Lady shared an anecdote about an early speech.

The public reaction was much more to the tune of reacting to her outfit than it was the content of her speech.

“Oh my God, she is dripping in narcissism… dripping in it. Would you at least feign some humility? I’m embarrassed for you,” Kelly ranted and raved.

“You’re actually not that great,” she declared. “You’re fine, but you seem very scripted and artificial to me, if I’m honest.”

Megyn Kelly expresses outrage over Sunny Hostin coming to help her son avoid a trespassing citation. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘She doesn’t love our country’

In a separate video that Kelly uploaded for some awful reason on Monday, she laid into The View panelist Sunny Hostin.

Last month, her young adult son was detained in New Rochelle, NY for “criminal trespassing.”

Gabriel was out for a run and saw that a gate was open and ran through it. Police planned to issue a criminal trespassing citation.

When Sunny arrived, she identified herself, saying: “My name is Sunny Hostin and I’m one of the co-hosts of ‘The View’ and I’m a former federal prosecutor.”

Was this just a case of a parent identifying themselves and hoping that their fame or experience with the law will help their kid? Not according to Kelly.

“No one’s above the law, and everyone other than Sunny Hostin is swimming in privilege that she’s very pissed off about,” Kelly griped.

“She doesn’t love our country,”she accused. “She feels threatened and unsafe when she sees a neighborhood full of American flags because the country’s been just so devastating to her.”

Kelly’s rant continued: “Most people’s kids didn’t go to Harvard. Do you think her child got into Harvard completely on merit, or do you think she might have played the Sunny Hostin ‘View’ card to help him along?”

“But she won’t acknowledge any of that,” she claimed. “No, it’s all about white privilege, which she talks about all the time on that show, and Trump is evil, and his voters are white supremacists.”

So, to be clear, Kelly thinks that it’s outrageous that Hostin might use her privilege to help her young adult son. But she also thinks that it’s outrageous to point out privilege where it exists.

Also, this is beside the point, but not all of Trump’s voters are white supremacists. Some are merely willing to accept white supremacy as a compromise with the devil in exchange for other goals, such as the closely related Christian nationalism, or moving the nation closer towards technofeudalism. Not every voter is like Kelly.