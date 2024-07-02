Dean McDermott: I Did It! I’m One Year Sober!

Dean McDermott has accomplished a personal and an impressive milestone.

The actor is one-year sober.

On July 1, the veteran star uploaded an Instagram photo of a countdown board on alongside a card that read, “You are literally the most amazing person.”

McDermott included with this post a caption that read as follows:

“Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday.”

“A special thanks to @_harmonyplace J,D and H for saving my life. If you’re struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help,” McDermott added, referencing his drug and alcohol addiction treatment center.

The 57-year old certainly has come a long way.

Tori Spelling files to divorce her husband of nearly two decades in March.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

She did so after a lengthy period of time during which there was constant speculation over the state of this union.

She also did so a few months after McDermott delved into his personal demons while speaking to The Daily Mail, taking his responsibility for numerous failures as a spouse — and simply as a human being.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” Dean said back then, elaborating:

“I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

Dean McDermott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo credit should read MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

McDermott and Spelling share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

The former couple got married Fiji on May 7, 2006 after meeting the previous year while shooting the television movie Mind Over Murder.

McDermott publicly admitted to an affair in 2014, which he later expressed “shame” over and which became a central storyline on the reality show True Tori.

Two years later, however, Spelling told People Magazine that she and McDermott were able to “start over” and “rebuild” their marriage.

Dean McDermott attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

Last week, McDermott shared a message on social media about addiction not being “about alcohol and drugs,” and instead being about “the absence of self.”

“The absence is described as a hole in your soul. You can’t love others when you’re empty inside,” a quote posted by McDermott read. “Recovery peels back the painful layers and heals that hole through connection, honesty and hard work. To love one self is the beginning of a lifetime recovery.”

The actor then explained the meaning behind this message in a caption that read:

“This was a game changer in my recovery. I didn’t give self love the time of day. I thought it was granola spiritual BS. I thought I was a piece of SH@T and would always be one. Was I ever wrong.

“For those of you out there suffering, give yourself a break, find forgiveness for yourself and your actions. You are not your addiction. Much love.”

Dean McDermott and family attend the world premiere of Disney-Pixar’s ‘Finding Dory’ at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At this point, McDermott has a girlfriend and is on decent terms with Spelling.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t – it ended up in isolation,” McDermott also said last year.

“It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Fast forward to July 1, however, and this is now McDermott concluded his latest post:

We’re here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself. A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand. #recovery #change