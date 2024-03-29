Tori Spelling FINALLY Files for Divorce from Dean McDermott After 18 Years of Marriage

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It has, at last, come to this:

On March 29, Tori Spelling filed legal documents to end her 18-year marriage to Dean McDermott.

According to these legal papers — obtained by People Magazine, E! News and other reputable outlets — Spelling listed the date of the couple’s separation as June 17, 2013; and also cited ” irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their split.

She has asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their children.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend a party to raise awareness for Canine Companions for Independence at Boulevard 3 on May 7, 2015 in Los Angeles. (GETTY IMAGES)

To those who have been following Spelling and McDermott’s relationship over the past few years, this filing does not come as a surprise.

It was on the exact date written above that we first reported on Spelling and McDermott deciding to separate.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the Canadian actor wrote via Instagram statement last summer.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Prior to this confirmation, McDermott has acknowledged instances of infidelity on his part, while both Spelling and her estranged spouse even talked sort of openly about how financial woes got both in the way of their romance…

… and even delayed their split at one point, as well.

In November 2023, McDermott delved into his personal demons while speaking to The Daily Mail, taking his responsibility for numerous failures as a husband and simply as a human being.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” Dean said on November 15, adding back then:

“I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual “Party on the Pier” at Pacific Park â€“ Santa Monica Pier on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital)

McDermott and Spelling share five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Early last year, McDermott moved out of the master bedroom he previously shared with Spelling — and he told The Daily Mail that his struggles with substance abuse were largely to blame for his behavior and the toll this behavior took on his spouse.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t – it ended up in isolation,” he explained at the time.

“It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Tori Spelling arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Spelling and McDermott exchanged vows private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006 after meeting the previous year while shooting the TV movie Mind Over Murder.

McDermott publicly admitted to an affair in 2014, which he later expressed “shame” over and which became a central storyline on the reality show True Tori.

Two years later, however, Spelling told People that she and McDermott were able to “start over” and “rebuild” their marriage.

Alas, that was then.

Now?

Tori Spelling (L) and Dean McDermott attend UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual “Party on the Pier” at Pacific Park â€“ Santa Monica Pier on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital)

Well, now… Spelling and McDermott have both moved on romantically.

The former was first spotted getting cozy with Ryan Cramer in late 2023, while McDermott has been spending time with account executive Lily Calo.

“I’m blessed, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids,” McDermott recently told Page Six, stating that his ex and his current lover actually get along well these days.

“It’s a beautiful thing.”