Dean McDermott Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend: Meet Lily Calo!

Dean McDermott is not officially done with Tori Spelling.

The actor filed a divorce petition just a few days ago in which he asked his estranged spouse for financial support.

But while McDermott continues to battle Spelling in court, he’s not making war with Lily Calo.

As evidenced in a new social media upload, he’s making love.

Dean McDermott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo credit should read MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the 57-year old shared an Instagram post alongside Lily Calo, marking the couple’s first appearance on this very popular platform.

The snapshot has now gone vial amid McDermott’s divorce from his wife of nearly 18 years, who started the divorce paperwork back on March 29.

In his post, McDermott and Calo are at The Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles, standing arm in arm on the red carpet.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! #mylovey,” the Canadian wrote as a caption.

Calo is a senior account executive at health brand Conscious Community Global.

She posted her own picture from the same night on her own Instagram page, penning along with it:

“I’ve got peace and I’ve got love #gratefulheart.”

Calo has actually met Spelling and, according to McDermott, the two get along very well.

Dean McDermott attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

In fact, under Calo’s aforementioned photo, Spelling wrote as a remark: “Love you both.”

We never thought we’d see the day where she and McDermott would be on such mature and amicable terms.

“I like Lily a lot. It’s not bad. It’s just, you know, it’s different,” the actress said on an episode of her misSPELLING podcast in April.

Spelling and McDermott share five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Spelling has asked for sole custody of these children, while McDermott is asking for joint custody.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 23, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

In November 2023, McDermott delved into his personal demons while speaking to The Daily Mail, taking responsibility for numerous failures as a husband and simply as a human being.

“All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” the actor said on November 15, adding back then:

“I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

Such an admission has likely helped the ex-spouses get back on decent terms.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s ‘The Peanuts Movie’ at Regency Village Theatre on November 1, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t – it ended up in isolation,” McDermott acknowledged late last year in this interview.

“It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Spelling and McDermott exchanged vows private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006 after meeting the previous year while shooting the TV movie Mind Over Murder.

For her part, meanwhile, Spelling was spotted kissing Ryan Cramer, the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., in November.