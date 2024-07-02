Farrah Abraham is not loving some of the latest “hate crimes” that people are saying about her online.

(Just a reminder, people disliking her is not a hate crime. She just seems to misunderstand the term.)

To hear her tell it, Farrah Abraham has made millions off of OnlyFans. There is, it seems, a paying audience for Farrah’s ever-changing looks.

And she’s absolutely livid that people are calling her “desperate” or “lonely.” After all, OnlyFans is how she met her boyfriend!

Is Farrah Abraham ‘lonely’ and ‘desperate’ for using OnlyFans?

Recently, Farrah Abraham appeared on the Coffee & Cleavage podcast to discuss her OnlyFans adventures.

As Teen Mom fans and Farrah’s critics alike may recall, Farrah is on OnlyFans as a content creator. She has uploaded hundreds of photos, over 1,000 videos, and has managed to accrue tens of thousands of “likes” on the adult media subscription platform.

Additionally, she met her boyfriend through OnlyFans. Many people might wish to connect with and sleep with their favorite sex worker on OnlyFans. Perhaps, in this case, he made that wish upon a cursed monkey’s paw.

In late 2023, Farrah Abraham claimed to have filmed a new reality series. The specific reality comeback that she threatened would relate to OnlyFans and would allegedly air in 2024 on A&E.

On the podcast, Farrah admitted that she’s unsure of when the alleged reality show will air.

“I did a show, I recorded a show and I talked about [meeting my boyfriend on OnlyFans] on an A&E show, and I don’t know if it’s going to be out this year or not,” the controversial Teen Mom alum confessed.

What is Farrah Abraham’s alleged reality show about?

We don’t actually know. A&E certainly hasn’t shared anything.

According to Farrah, she’s very proud of (alleged) OnlyFans success. And accord ing to her, A&E is giving her a show to discuss it.

Given Farrah’s very unusual way of understanding (and misunderstanding) the world, it’s hard to say how accurate that is.

“Sometimes I feel like OnlyFans has a ‘lonely girls status,’” Farrah expressed on the podcast. “I don’t like my fans or my supporters feeling like I’m lonely and desperate.”

She added: “I have worked so hard to be so fulfilled and so happy. So I try to keep it true to showing a full, balanced life, even though I can’t show so much of that with the restrictions.”

It’s not entirely clear what she means by that. OnlyFans has numerous restrictions, but most of those involve content — not only banning illegal material (obviously) but also an array of consensual “kink” content. We’re unaware of any way in which Farrah’s “full, balanced life” would fall under the same category as, say, watersports.

Who is her boyfriend?

“I’m very grateful that I met him on OnlyFans … we celebrated our six-month anniversary the other day,” she said. “I’ve only been single. I’ve never had a real engagement. I’ve never had a fiance and never been married.”

Phrasing things particularly poorly, Farrah added: “I do have a teen from ‘Teen Mom.’ I’ve chosen to prioritize my parenting over any relationship and I realize that was holding me back.” Please don’t say that being a parent to your actual child is holding you back.

“I really am so grateful for my life, all of my money, everything that I’ve earned,” Farrah graciously boasted. “But it’s just so hard for me to let a man in. I don’t want anything ruined.”

Obviously, joining OnlyFans is no more “desperate” than any other job. Sex work is work, and the weird stigma surrounding it remains a blight upon our society. Slowly, public opinion is improving.

As for loneliness … maybe Farrah is more alone than she realizes. Her rants often make it clear that she doesn’t really understand a lot of things in the world, from concepts to what people are saying to her. In many ways, it’s tempting to feel sorry for her.

But then you remember what an awful person Farrah is. There are people more deserving of her sympathy.