Christina Haack Divorced AGAIN: Third Marriage Flops Just Like First Two

Christina Haack and her husband Joshua Hall both have filed for divorce after more than two years of marriage.

Guess no one is getting a traditional leather gift for that third anniversary!

Sadly, this is not Christina’s first time staring down the barrel of a divorce.

In fact, this is her second divorce in less than 5 years, her 3rd in less than 10! Not a great start of the decade for the Flip or Flop star.

TLC TV personality Christina Hall arrives for the world premiere of “Barbie” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Christina Haack Divorced: Her Split From Joshua Hall Confirmed 3 Years after Ant Anstead Break Up

The announcement of Christina’s second divorce came on Tuesday, July 16, according to paperwork obtained by TMZ.

For his part, Joshua cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as July 8. Christina also filed her own divorce papers.

The two have no children together, but there are no signs of a prenup either, which makes this next bit somewhat complicated.

Apparently, Josh is asking for alimony from Christina , but wants the court to deny her ability to collect from him. As far as their assets, Josh requests the court divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched.

But that’s not all.

Christina Haack New Ex Wants All The TLC Money

Now, in his divorce petition, Josh is asking the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials they produced during their marriage.

That’s where the real money is, as the pair have a new show coming out in 2025.

But this is also why Christina filed her own divorce petition on Monday, July 15. As of now, it hasn’t been processed yet, but considering his demands, it looks like this divorce is going to be a fight!

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. The reality stars visited with Santa, toured the new digital Santa headquarters and celebrated the holidays with fans on December 13, 2014 in Lakewood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

Christina Haack’s Been Divorced Twice Before

To say that the TLC star has been unlucky in love is perhaps an understatement.

She rose to fame while she was still married to Tarek El Moussa. Her husband and co-host on the hit series Flip Or Flop, the pair were together from 2009 to 2018 and have two children together.

Though unclear at the time, Tarek later blamed himself for the end of his marriage. He confessed in his memoir and in interviews that the toll of being sick with cancer – thyroid and testicular – and his steroid addiction turned him into a man he did not want to be. He was also a man Christina could no longer stay married to.

After their divorce was finalized, Christina married her second husband, Ant Anstead, star of Wheeler Dealers.

But that too wasn’t meant to last. After 3 years of marriage, in 2021, they split. He’s not dating Renee Zellwegger.

It’s hard to get love right!