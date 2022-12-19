Christina Hall Wonders If Ongoing Health Issues "Could Be Breast Implant Related"

Christina Hall is not feeling her best these days.

And she’s wondering whether or not this feeling is due to trying to look her best.

In a lengthy “Self-Care Saturday” Instagram post late last week, the HGTV star explained how she’s been feeling very tired over the past few days … in addition to dealing with many other health issues for years that she’s now thinking could be related to some plastic surgery.

It’s party time! Christina Hall and husband Josh are out on the town in this snapshot.

“Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much-needed energy restore,” Hall wrote in the caption of a video that features her lying on a bed, listening to a meditation podcast and receiving photon LED light therapy on her face.

“Been super exhausted lately so [I’m] on a kick to get back into my body.”

The former Flip or Flop host continued as follows:

“I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related.”

Christina went on to ask if anyone else has any experience with this subject, stating she’s “curious on all the ladies’ take on this.”

The interior designers then listed the problems she has been experiencing:

“Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO [small intestinal bacterial overgrowth], acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I [tested] positive for ANA [Antinuclear Antibody].

“I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free. I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well.

“For now, just working on detoxing and [a] positive mindset.”

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are all smiles in this revealing photo of the couple, which got married in April 2022.

In October 2021, the Haack — who just settled a custody dispute with her ex — told Instagram followers that she had been experiencing “extreme stomach pain” since 2016.

“It has been written off as stress, and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds, but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” she captioned a social media post at the time.

“I wanted to fix the problem, so I really focused on my nutrition, and it seemed to get better.

“But then, last year, it was triggered again, and all of a sudden, the stomach pain was back.

“With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups, and my biggest thing I’ve notice[d] being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically, if I don’t eat SUPER clean, I get a horrible burning sensation.”

After undergoing an endoscopy, Christina told People Magazine one month later that her results “have come back good” and she was “doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it.”

She concluded around that time:

“I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”