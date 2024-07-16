Tammy Slaton Pushes Diet Supplement, Looks AMAZING in New Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton just shared her first Instagram update in about six weeks.

But it seems rather clear what the long-time 1000-lb Sisters star has been up to during this hiatus… and that’s the following:

She’s been losing weight!

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

For well over a year now, Slaton has been showing off her slimmer and slimmer figure via a number of photo and video uploads on social media.

The 37-year old tipped the scales at well over 700 pounds at her most extreme and most unhealthy.

But she’s down below 400 at this point.

It’s all been extremely impressive, as evidenced this latest time around by the video below, which features Slaton talking up a dietary supplement created by the doctor who performed her gastric bypass surgery a couple years ago.

Take note of the chiseled jawline. Check out the thin face. Go ahead and compare Tammy’s appearance here to that of just a few years ago.

In April, Slaton posed in a bathing suit alongside her friend Haley Michelle during a girls’ trip that, quite honestly, we’re betting she never even would have embarked on just a short time ago.

In the photo, Tammy faces her pal as she rocks a blue swimsuit dress with a scale-like pattern while sitting at the edge of the pool.

“Oh, queen Tammy! I can’t wait for you to have your skin removal surgery. You’re going to feel AMAZING!” one user wrote in response to this post, while another added:

“I still can’t believe how short Tammy is!! You’re doing amazing.”

Tammy Slaton doesn’t look too happy in this 1000-Lb Sisters photo. (TLC)

TLC viewers were introduced to the Kentucky native back when she weighed 725 pounds (!!!!!!) and have since watched her shed more than 440 pounds.

In December 2023, the reality star celebrated a major milestone by dropped all the way down to 285 pounds.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen [is huge for me],” Tammy told People Magazine at the time.

“I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now.

“So, I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Tammy said int he past that “always [had] a weight issue” growing up and that she hoped her wellness journey would be an inspiration to others in a similar situation.

“By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too,” she told People awhile back.

“They’re not alone. I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”