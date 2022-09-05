Christina Hall and Josh Hall Recite Vows in Maui: “What an Amazing Night!”

Christina Hall and Josh Hall just got married.

Again.

The HGTV personality and her alleged soulmate became wife and husband in April.

Over the weekend, however, Christina and Josh celebrated their nuptials with an intimate and romantic oceanfront ceremony in front of friends and family at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui.

They each shared photos from the gathering on social media.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are all smiles in this revealing photo of the couple, which got married in April 2022.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina wrote in the caption of her post.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart.

“What an amazing night filled with love.”

As mentioned above, we learned in April that the couple had gotten married in a quiet ceremony at some point in the previous six months.

Josh Hall is married to Christina Haack. He’s posing here with his wife and her three kids.

Following those nuptials, Josh uploaded a supportive message on Instagram for his spouse after the couple received a handful negative comments about their union on social media.

A bunch of trolls out there lashed out at Christina for getting married for a third time… having previously been the wife of Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and then television personality Ant Anstead.

She shares a son and a daughter with Tarek and a young son with Ant.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible,” Josh captioned an April 13 post.

“No one or [nothing] will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

Hall — who proposed to Christina in the fall of 2021 — also issued a reminder to his followers, emphasizing back then that social media is not real life.

“Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms,” he added.

“They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”

Also in April 2022, Haack’s real estate license was obtained by several news outlets — and it confirmed her name has legally been changed to Christina Hall.

Elsewhere this spring, the newlyweds decided to go into business together.

Haack announced in March that she and Hall started their own production company, Unbroken Productions.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with,” she wrote via Instagram.

“I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the Coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

The Hawaiian wedding ceremony comes two years after Christina announced her split from Anstead.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote to her Instagram followers in September 2020.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Since then, Christina and Ant have been involved in an ugly child custody dispute.