Flip or Flop: It's About to Be Over! After 10 Amazing Years!

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have renovated their final homes.

Together, at least.

On Thursday, the former spouses -- who continued to co-host this HGTV series, long after they divorced -- announced that Flip or Flop will be coming to an end after 10 seasons.

It will air its final episode next week.

"I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade," Haack told People Magazine of the decision to pull the show's plug, adding:

"It's a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud.

"The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn't always easy."

This seems like an understatement.

Haack and El Moussa went through a widely-publicized divorce, which was finalized in 2018 and which stemmed from a frightening incident that involved Tarek storming into the woods with a gun after the couple had a fight.

Despite this split, however, Haack and El Moussa never trashed each other in public.

They continued so peacefully parent their son and daughter.

And, yes, they even continued on as hosts of Flip or Flop, a program that centered on the finding of a home in need of repair... the stars working together on said repair... and then selling the residence for a profit.

Both Tarek and Christina have remained in the news over the past few years due to their personal lives, as well.

In October, El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

Haack, meanwhile, married and had a baby with Ant Anstead, splitting up after about two years of marriage.

She's now engaged once again, this time to someone named Joshua Hall.

Said HGTV said in a statement to People:

"Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series."

"More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013.

"We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast."

El Moussa, meanwhile, shared news of Flip or Flop's conclusion with an Instagram post on Thursday.

"You guys have been with us through it all.

"You watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between," El Moussa wrote.

"But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"

Concluded the father of two:

"With only TWO episodes left, we've definitely saved the best for last!

"Who's excited to tune in tonight and next week to see us take on some of our coolest flips yet?"

We'll give the final word to Haack, who posted a behind-the-scenes shot of herself and El Moussa with their crew and wrote this afternoon:

"Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era."

She wrapped her message up as follows:

I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?'

And here we are, a decade later.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support.