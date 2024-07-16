Shannen Doherty Net Worth: How Rich Was She When She Died?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What was the net worth of Shannen Doherty in the end?

The beloved actress passed away at home surrounded by family and her beloved dog. But even in her final days, she knew that people were curious about her financial situation.

She actually discussed money — and her hopes for the future — on one of her final interviews.

This may seem like a macabre question. But given her career and her lengthy cancer battle, Shannen Doherty knew that people wanted to know.

Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel)

What was Shannen Doherty’s net worth when she passed away?

On Saturday, July 13, Shannen Doherty died at her Malibu home. The Charmed alum had spent the last decade of her life battling cancer — receiving her diagnosis of breast cancer in 2015.

Despite her years of television stardom, Doherty had real financial concerns — right up until the end.

Doherty’s cancer battle left her unable to work for extended periods. It was also, obviously, costly.

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to the estimate by Celebrity Net Worth, Shannen Doherty passed away with net financial assets worth $5 million.

That is a very common estimate for television actors who have starred on TV and worked for multiple seasons. That does not mean that it is accurate. It is, after all, an estimate.

Shannen Doherty spent years covering medical expenses, including new and experimental cancer treatments.

Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

How expensive was Shannen Doherty’s cancer battle?

We of course do not have (or desire) access to the late actor’s medical bills. However, we all know that the United States has one of the most punishingly expensive healthcare systems on the planet. Though funds and charities exist to aid cancer patients, Doherty’s treatment likely cost a great deal.

During this time, Doherty was engaged in a prolonged legal battle with ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko. She was seeking financial support to the tune of $15,000 per month.

Part of the cost of her cancer battle was that she was unable to work. That doesn’t just mean that she couldn’t land a starring role in a new show. It meant that she lost her SAG-AFTRA health coverage.

On the July 8 episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the actor discussed her uncomfortable financial reality.

“I guess I’m in a mindset now of I need to make as much money as humanly possible in the next two years, bank it, put it with my investment place, build that so that …” she described. “I don’t have to work and I only work when I really want to. I can also go on a lot more vacations.”

Doherty added another reason to build up her net worth: “Then also, when I pass away, my mom’s got a nice little nest egg and I don’t have to worry about her.”

Shannen Doherty attends the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

How much was she making in the end?

According to In Touch, Shannen Doherty was receiving an average of $21,000 per month from Charmed residuals. However, residuals are not a stable source of income — especially when shows phase out of streaming.

Apparently, she had about $251,000 in the bank and another $1,880,000 in stocks and bonds. There was money from her lawsuit with an insurance company following the 2018 Malibu wildfires. About half of her $6 million Malibu home was still owed on the mortgage. Doherty had $134,000 in a pension.

Then comes the other side of net worth. Doherty’s monthly expenses totaled over $50,000, much of which related to her home. A few thousand each month went to things like food, clothing, and other everyday expenses. According to Doherty, she owed $150,000 on an SBA loan and $170,000 to her divorce lawyers.

In this case, that $5 million net worth estimate may have been pretty close, give or take a couple of million. It may sound hard to believe, but that’s more accurate than we’d expect from someone who hasn’t been under a Forbes microscope.