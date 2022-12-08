Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement, End Ugly Feud

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead will NOT see each other in court.

The HGTV star and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host have reached an agreement regarding their three-year-old son Hudson and will not be going to trial as a result, a rep for Christina confirmed to various outlets on Wednesday.

And what does the agreement state?

That the former spouses — who were married for just under two years when they split in September 2020 — will “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” of the toddler, as originally agreed upon in June of last year.

Not many other details are available at this time, but Haack and Anstead reportedly agreed to a holiday schedule as part of this deal.

When it comes to Christmas, for example, Hudson will be with his dad from December 23 through Christmas Day on odd years … while Christina will get the same period on even years.

Court documents also show that the pattern continues for Easter Sunday, which their son will spend with his father for even years and his mother on odd years — and vice versa for July Fourth.

Photo via Getty

The Flip or Flop alum gave birth to Hudson in September 2019.

She is also the mother of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Over the past several months, Haack and Anstead have been engaged in a pretty public and ugly feud over their child.

In April, Anstead filed for custody of Hudson, alleging at the time that Haack is essentially a deadbeat parent who spends very little time with the boy.

Ant Anstead poses here on Instagram with the son he shared with Christina Haack.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Christine said in response at the time.

“If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Later in the year, meanwhile, Anstead filed a motion to keep his son off of his ex-wife’s television shows and/or social media accounts.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead gave it a good try. But they split after two years of marriage.

For her part, Christina eventually agreed to these terms… but trashed her former spouse in the process.

“Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information.

“This has had great impact on me and my household,” the 39-year-old wrote in October.

“Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Photo via Instagram

Back in September 2020, the exes announced their breakup after two years of marriage. Things seemed amicable at the time.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina wrote on Instagram by way of confirmation. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

After the stars’ divorce was finalized in June 2021, Ant moved on with actress Renée Zellweger … while Christina married Josh Hall in April after dating for a year.

She will premiere a new reality show alongside her new husband in 2023.