Christina Hall Says She Has Mercury/Lead Poisoning Due to "Gross Houses" and "Bad Flips"

Christina Haack finally has a medical diagnosis.

And it’s not related to any personal decision she made… but rather to the way she’s been making a living for years.

The veteran HGTV personality, who rose to fame as a co-host on Flip or Flop, previously opened up to social media followers about her symptoms and wondered if they were related to her breast implants.

As it turns out, the answer is no.

Christina Haack stares into the camera here for a photo she uploaded to her official Instagram page.

Instead…

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning,” Christine wrote on her Instagram Story on December 22, adding in further detail:

“Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth.

“So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants.”

It’s party time! Christina Hall and husband Josh are out on the town in this snapshot.

As cited above, the mother of three theorized a few days ago whether or not plastic surgery played any role in making her sick.

“I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related,” the reality star wrote in a December 17 post, adding that she dissolved her under eye fillers as they were “causing an inflammatory reaction.”

The former Flip or Flop host also went on to run down numerous other ailments she’s been dealing with — including Hashimoto’s disease, Raynaud’s syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux and brain fog.

“Does anyone else have any experience with this subject?” Hall asked her fans. “I’m curious on all the ladies take on this.”

Now, however, Christine appears to have the answers she’s been seeking.

Last year, meanwhile, Hall revealed she’s suffered from stomach pain since 2016.

“It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” she wrote on Instagram in October 2021.

“I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back.”

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are all smiles in this revealing photo of the couple, which got married in April 2022.

She continued back then:

“Anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I’ve notice being affected is my digestion/gut health.”

The HGTV star — who has a new show coming out — noted that she thinks it’s important to acknowledge health concerns instead of brushing them off, telling folks in 2021:

“I’ve talked to a lot of people about this.

“And just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”