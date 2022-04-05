Christina Haack: Married! Again! This Time to Josh Hall!

Christina Haack is a married woman once again!

According to a new report from TMZ, the Christina on the Coast star got hitched to Josh "sometime over the last 6 months."

The ceremony reportedly took place near the couple's home in California, but they somehow managed to keep it under wraps until now.

So we guess double congratulations are in order!

Haack and Hall announced their engagement back in September of last year.

In the months that followed, the couple refrained from updating fans on their wedding planning process -- but we think it's safe to say that they worked rather quickly!

A nine-year veteran of reality television who frequently offers up details of her personal life as fodder for her home renovation shows, Christina is no stranger to living publicly.

But when it comes to her relationship with Hall, perhaps it makes sense that she prefers to keep things a bit more private.

After all, Christina has already endured not one, but two very high-profile divorces.

Haack split from first husband Tarek El Moussa toward the end of 2016, and she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead just three months ago.

Fans were initially critical of Christina's decision to get engaged while still legally married to Antstead.

Haack doesn't normally engage with haters, but on that occasion, she felt compelled to stand up for herself.

"I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don't want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people," she wrote at the time.

"People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s--t," Christina continued.

"Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]."

Shortly thereafter, Haack addressed the issue again with a snarky Instagram caption:

"Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah," she wrote.

"That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is."

People magazine first reported that Christina and Josh were dating back in July of 2021.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," a source told People at the time.

"They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Haack later wrote in an Instagram post.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she continued.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

According to TMZ, Haack has fully adopted Hall's last name, even going so far as to update her real estate license to reflect the change in moniker.

In fact, if you go to the 38-year-old's Wikipedia page, she's already listed as Christina Hall!

Say what you will about the woman, she knows what she wants, and she knows how to go for it!

Our sincere congrats go out to Christina and Josh!