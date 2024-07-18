Angelina Jolie Wants Brad Pitt to Drop Lawsuit: End the Fighting!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to drop their bitter lawsuit. That would mean ending the fighting and this pointless, costly, spiteful conflict.

Ostensibly, the lawsuit is over a winery that the two once jointly owned.

The evidence suggests that Pitt has spent years alienating his children, even if he seems to blame anyone but himself.

As this lawsuit drags on, it seems poised to make him look worse. What’s he fighting for at this point, anyway?

Angelina Jolie speaks during a press conference announcing a bipartisan modernized Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Enough is enough: Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to ‘end the fighting’

Paul Murphy, in his capacity as Angelina Jolie’s legal representation, spoke to Page Six about this ugly lawsuit.

At present, he noted, Brad Pitt “has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business.”

Murphy continued: “But still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.”

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Murphy pointed out what many on social media have been saying for years: this lawsuit has been Brad Pitt’s way of punishing Angelina Jolie for divorcing him after his alleged abuse of her and their children.

“In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina,” Murphy explained.

He added that Brad Pitt is doing this “by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse.”

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night performance of “Reefer Madness: The Musical” at The Whitley on May 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

This lawsuit is making him look worse, not better

“Those actions are central to these proceedings,” Murphy noted in the statement. “We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.”

The statement continued: “While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Certainly, the lawsuit has already brought out previously private evidence regarding Brad Pitt’s alleged physical abuse towards Angelina Jolie and some of the couple’s children. One of their kids testified in court, and at this point, most of the children have dropped Pitt’s name.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Paddock after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The lawsuit itself is, ostensibly, about a French winery that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie previously co-owned.

According to him, she sold her shares in the property — which he claims went against an agreement that she would sell to him. Her response was to explain that he had allegedly refused to purchase the shares as agreed unless she signed an NDA to prevent her from disclosing the alleged abuse of her and their children.

Brad Pitt’s team has even claimed that it was Angelina Jolie who wanted a strict NDA. And that’s just a summary. The messy lawsuit has dragged on and on, even though Jolie no longer owns any stake in the winery and would clearly prefer to move on.

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt wants $67 million, but has already lost something more important

One by one, the public has learned of the Jolie-Pitt children becoming the Jolie children. For some, it was how they introduced themselves to classmates. Meanwhile, for others, the name change is more official.

For months, “sources” were running with the idea that Shiloh Jolie was a hardline Brad Pitt loyalist. In 2024, on her eighteenth birthday, she filed to legally remove his surname from hers.

Obviously, Brad Pitt is entitled to believe that Angelina Jolie is a master manipulator. That is certainly what various “sources” have suggested for years. But it looks like he has alienated many of his own fans along with his children by dragging this out.

Here’s hoping that the family can find some peace.