Angelina Jolie: I Have Recordings of Brad Pitt Abuse!

It may seem hard to believe, based on how contentious things have been for many years now between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but…

… they may soon get even uglier.

In court documents that only recently made their way around the Internet, Jolie accused Pitt back in the day of acting in an abusive manner.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures’ “By The Sea” at the Chinese Theatre on November 5, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

As you may recall, there was an alleged incident on a private plane in September of 2016 during which Jolie has claimed Pitt choked the former couple’s son, Maddox.

A very short time later, Jolie filed for divorce.

According to the aforementioned documents, however, this was merely the first time Pitt’s alcoholism and affiliated rage had extended all the way to the pair’s children.

In this new filing, Jolie says that Pitt’s physical abuse “started well before” the 2016 flight, only it was aimed squarely in her sole direction prior to that fateful flight.

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt attend the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures’ “By the Sea” during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The documents were filed as part of Jolie and Pitt’s ongoing struggle over Chateau Miraval French winery.

Jolie’s team is working to release communication to prove that Pitt demanded that Jolie sign an “onerous” and “expansive” NDA before he would allow her to sell her portion of the winery.

Now, meanwhile, In Touch Weekly reports that Jolie has actual recordings of incidents in which Pitt abused her.

She may very well release them, or at least threaten to do so, in order to finalize the sale of the winery each currently owns a share of.

Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt attend the WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards)

“Angelina secretly recorded Brad many times throughout their marriage and has made it clear to him that she’s willing to use them to get back at him,” claims an In Touch source, noting that Jolie will sometimes leak stories to the press when she feels things aren’t going her way in their never-ending court battle.

Or when Pitt appears to be connecting with their kids.

The stars share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Pitt reportedly thinks such a tactic will backfire on his ex-wife, with this insider stating the actor believes equal or even more “damage” will be done to Jolie’s reputation if the tapes get out.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt arrive at the 15th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 9, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Pitt, who has denied choking his son, thinks Jolie is “Hell bent on destroying him,” this same report states.

To be clear, however, amid almost every single thing you read about the Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt divorce, custody battle and various legal disagreements?

Neither side has said a word in public himself or herself.

Just something to keep in mind.