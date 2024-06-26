Usher is set to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement honor at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The award will cap off a year of career milestones for the R&B icon.

Following a string of 100 sold-out shows in Las Vegas, Usher performed during halftime at the Super Bowl in February.

Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio's Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

The performance drew rave reviews.

And thankfully, it seems that it was just the beginning of a career renaissance for an icon who released his first album 30 years ago.

Usher to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

As you’ve likely heard by now, Usher will take the stage at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday night.

Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The bad news is that he won’t be performing (as far as we know).

The good news is that he will be receiving one of the biggest honors of the night.

According to the network, Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his “extraordinary career, spanning over three decades, with significant contributions to music, film, and philanthropy.”

It’ll be a big night for the 45-year-old legend, who is also nominated for four awards, including “Album of the Year” for Coming Home, “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,” and “Best Collaboration” and “Best Video” for “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

It’s the latest in a string of historic achievements for Usher that began with his Vegas residency last year.

Usher Announces Plans to Return to Las Vegas

“God bless you. I love you,” Usher told the crowd at his final Vegas show in December, according to Rolling Stone.

The artist also shared a clip of a 2004 interview in which he seemed to predict the spectacle that was his residency.

“I am such a theatrical artist. If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life… It will be a phenomenal show,” he said at the time.

Usher performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio's Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.

“I saw it then… Look at me now,” Usher captioned the clip, nearly 20 years later.

It sounded like Usher was saying farewell to Sin City for good. But now we know that he’s included a triumphant return to Vegas as part of his world tour.

Yes, Usher will perform two shows in Vegas on November 15 and 16.

And we’re sure they’ll be every bit as memorable as his acclaimed residency.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who Else Is Performing at the BET Awards?

This year’s slate of performers also includes such exciting artists as Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Sexyy Red, and Shaboozey.

We’ll also see the return of hip hop legend Lauryn Hill, who will perform alongside her son, YG Marley.

It promises to be a show for the ages.

The event kicks off on Sunday, June 30, at 8 pm.