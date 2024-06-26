Kelly Bensimon has drawn a line in the romantic sand.

And it’s all because her fiance refused to put his name on a certain dotted line.

Allow us to explain…

Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Show Night at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

On Wednesday morning, the Real Housewives of New York City alum confirmed that she had called off her wedding to Scott Litner — just four days before the couple was scheduled to get married.

“I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding,” the Bravo personality said in a statement.

She then elaborated to People Magazine, making it clear exactly why she arrived at this shocking decision.

“To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop,” Bensimon told this outlet.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the Eckhaus Latta fashion show during New York Fashion Week – February 2024. (GETTY)

Litmer is a twice-divorced father of three who works in the financial industry. The spouses-to-be were set to exchange vows in his mother’s backyard in Boston this Saturday in front of family members and friends.

Alas.

“I haven’t come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man,” Bensimon added to Us Weekly, referring to the prenuptial issue as the “ultimate red flag” and adding:

“He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I’m truly shocked he refused a prenup.”

Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” premiere party at GH on the Park on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

According to Bensimon, Litner “thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith.”

The most surprising part of this development, in our view, is that Bensimon must earn and/or have more money than Litner, despite the former no longer appearing on reality television and the latter working in the wealth management field.

Bensimon shares daughters Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24, with her ex-husband, Gilles Bensimon.

She agreed to marry Litner in July 2023.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the “Once Upon A One More Time” Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“We hopped on a boat and I was driving him around [my hometown] and he was like, ‘Go to your favorite spot,’” Kelly told Us Weekly of how her now-ex popped the question last year.

“Then he asked me to marry him. I [was in] a pink bikini … totally not prepared…

“It was very real and I think that there’s a lot of these weddings and proposals which are really Instagrammable and beautiful … but it was just very genuine.”

As are Kelly’s concerns now about her financial future, apparently.

We wish her the best of luck moving forward.