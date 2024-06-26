Does Taraji P. Henson have a husband in her relationship history?

Taraji P. Henson’s family plans are no secret.

Ahead of her hosting the BET Awards, her third time in the role, longtime fans are double-checking their memories.

She’s had some very serious, public relationships. But does she have a husband? If so, who is he?

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson’s relationship history includes two engagements but no husband

In 1994, Henson welcomed her son, Marcell, with her high school sweetheart. Believe it or not, she was already in her mid-20s at the time.

William LaMarr Johnson (the aforementioned sweetheart) was murdered in 2003. This was years after the two reportedly broke up.

In the spring of 2018, Taraji P. Henson was engaged to football player Kelvin Hayden. In October of 2020, she revealed that the two had split.

Taraji P. Henson attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Despite some very serious relationships, Taraji P. Henson has never had a husband in her personal history. She has never been married.

And it seems that her two-year engagement to NFL alum Kelvin Hayden was the closest that she came to tying the knot.

But could her marital status change in the future?

Taraji P. Henson attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Taraji P. Henson is no longer in the market for a husband

During a January 1, 2024 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Taraji P. Henson spoke to Dax Sheperd about her disinterest in marrying. She didn’t always feel this way — but she does not.

“I’m single and happy,” Henson affirmed. “I’m not longing (for a relationship) and at this point, I’ve decided I don’t want to be married.”

When it comes to marriage, she asked: “For what? I’m not having (more) kids (so) what’s the point? Let’s be life partners. Live and thrive.”

Taraji P. Henson attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I want to keep my house, you keep yours,” Taraji P. Henson expressed. “So if you want us to be together, I’m still gonna keep my house but you can buy us another house, I’m not moving in with you, you’re not moving in with me and we’re gonna enjoy life … without all that paperwork.”

That’s a little more verbose than Whoopi Goldberg’s famous “I don’t want somebody in my house” line, but it still expresses a popular sentiment.

Henson then emphasized: “I’m OK, I’m happy, just as long as my loved ones are healthy. My heart is open, I’m not bitter or jaded… I’m open to love (but) I don’t feel like I’m missing anything.”

Taraji P. Henson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

She has hosted the BET Awards before

Taraji P. Henson is the BET Awards host on Sunday, June 30. And not for the first time. She also assumed this mantle in 2021 and in 2022.

Performers in 2024 will include the immensely talented Victoria Monet, a debut song by Will Smith, Tyla, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley.

Others on the list include Tanner Adell, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, and Shaboozey. Culture’s Biggest Night is going to be spectacular.