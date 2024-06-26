We have all heard songs that Victoria Monet wrote. That includes people who’ve never actually listened to the singer herself.

That’s because the Grammy winner is a prolific songwriter who’s

While viewers watching her perform at the BET Awards are certainly curious about Victoria Monet’s relationship, she is of course most famous for her music.

She has performed many fantastic, memorable songs. But she has written even more — for some of the biggest names in the business.

Victoria Monet poses in the press room with the Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best R&B Album for “Jaguar II” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Even when she isn’t singing, songs that Victoria Monet write top the charts

Chloe X Halle’s 2020 hit, “Do It” and Brandy’s “Rather Be” from the same year are both Victoria Monet writing credits.

So are T.I.’s “Introduction” from 2012, Coco Jones’ “Déjà Vu” from 2013, Fifth Harmony’s “Reflection” from 2015. (T.I. was one of her first big-name collaborations following her “discovery” on MySpace)

All of these songs are chart-toppers. And though the artists behind them are famous, they songwriting itself stems from Victoria Monet.

Victoria Monet attends as Donatella Versace hosts a cocktail party in Los Angeles celebrating Versace icons together with NET-A-PORTER on March 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Net-A-Porter)

Perhaps the biggest name in terms of singers whose songs Victoria Monet wrote is Ariana Grande. They have worked together numerous times.

Two of her Grammy nominations come from co-writing “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.”

Sometimes, a songwriting duo will pump out a bunch of hits during a short time and then move on. But that’s not the case for these two.

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet have a lengthy songwriting history

Victoria Monet has been working with Ariana Grande from her debut album, all the way to Sweetener.

In 2019, Victoria told The Guardian about how “it was a slow build” getting to know Ariana as a collaborator.

“It wasn’t like the first time I met her, we were best friends,” Victoria explained. “I feel like we have enough differences to bring the best out of each other but enough similarities to last and get along.”

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2021, Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande collaborated on Positions.

She co-wrote a whopping seven songs for the album, including “Motive” — meaning that she also wrote for Doja Cat.

Though her collaborations are of course phenomenal, Victoria really shines in her own light when she performs her own music.

Victoria Monet also writes songs for herself

“We Might Even Be Falling In Love” (the duet and the interlude), “Alright,” and “Smoke feat. Lucky Daye” number among her most popular tracks.

It’s no surprise that she has numerous Grammy nominations, three Grammy Award wins, and a long list of other nominations and wins for other awards and honors.

Obviously, we have not forgotten what may be her most famous and beloved song — a song featuring her actual human mother and her young daughter, Hazel.

“On My Mama” is a Victoria Monet single, and truly embodies a celebration of music and of Black culture.

The music video lives up to that — and also represents a throwback to the early 2000s.

Victoria deserves celebration. And audiences are lucky to get to watch her perform.

Victoria MonÃ©t attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She will perform at the 2024 BET Awards

From Will Smith debuting a new song to Taraji P. Henson hosting for a third time, the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30 have a star-studded lineup.

Culture’s Biggest Night will include performances by Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, by Tyla, by the talented Ice Spice, and by Victoria Monet.

Other confirmed entertainers include GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Tanner Adell.