Lauryn Hill is hitting the road.
In the very best sense of that phrase.
First, the veteran singer will be among the many acts performing this Sunday, June 30 at the 2024 BET Awards — as she’s scheduled to do her talented thing alongside her son YG Marley, Ice Spice and Tyla.
From there, Hill will reunite with the Fugees, she announced this week, for a series of tour stops across the globe.
As you might recall, Hill was forced to cancel a number of concerts this past November due to vocal chord strain, saying at the time that the condition was “serious” and it was simply not “safe or sustainable” to continue.
But it now sounds as if the artist is fully recovered.
In celebration of her iconic 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” as well as the group’s smash album of two years earlier, “The Score,” Hill and the Fugees will kick off their upcoming tour in Florida on August 9 and then head to Europe on October 12.
Tickets for domestic shows will be available for Citibank-spnsored presale beginning Tuesday, June 25.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time.
Here is a list of the upcoming dates, cities and venues for the tour:
Aug 9 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Aug 16 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug 18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Aug 23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 25 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug 28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Aug 30 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 31 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 4 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
Sept 6 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept 7 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept 13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept 15 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sept 20 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct 12 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
Oct 14 London, England – The O2
Oct 18 Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
The BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8/7c on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Along with Hill, Will Smith will be performing a brand new song.
Country musician Tanner Adell will also take to the stage, along with acts that include GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Monét.