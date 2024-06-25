Lauryn Hill is hitting the road.

In the very best sense of that phrase.

First, the veteran singer will be among the many acts performing this Sunday, June 30 at the 2024 BET Awards — as she’s scheduled to do her talented thing alongside her son YG Marley, Ice Spice and Tyla.

Lauryn Hill attends GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

From there, Hill will reunite with the Fugees, she announced this week, for a series of tour stops across the globe.

As you might recall, Hill was forced to cancel a number of concerts this past November due to vocal chord strain, saying at the time that the condition was “serious” and it was simply not “safe or sustainable” to continue.

But it now sounds as if the artist is fully recovered.

In celebration of her iconic 1998 solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” as well as the group’s smash album of two years earlier, “The Score,” Hill and the Fugees will kick off their upcoming tour in Florida on August 9 and then head to Europe on October 12.

Lauryn Hill performs with YG Marley at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tickets for domestic shows will be available for Citibank-spnsored presale beginning Tuesday, June 25.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time.

Here is a list of the upcoming dates, cities and venues for the tour:

Aug 9 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 11 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug 18 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug 23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 25 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Aug 30 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 31 Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 4 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Sept 6 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept 7 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept 13 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept 15 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sept 20 Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct 12 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

Oct 14 London, England – The O2

Oct 18 Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Lauryn Hill performs at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

The BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8/7c on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Along with Hill, Will Smith will be performing a brand new song.

Country musician Tanner Adell will also take to the stage, along with acts that include GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey and Monét.