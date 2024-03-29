Shaboozey: Who Is the Hip Hop-Country Artist Featured on Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Millions of music fans who never heard of Shaboozey before today are suddenly clamoring to learn everything they can about the hip hop-country artist.

And it’s all because of a song called “Spaghetti.” Allow us to explain:

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album is currently taking the world by storm.

It’s the music legend’s first foray into the world of country, and fans are absolutely eating it up.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best Rap Song award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In recording the album, Bey worked with a wide array of well-known names, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Miley Cyrus.

And because of the incredible cover songs on the 27-track epic, Chuck Berry, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney all have credits, as well.

But one relative unknown has managed to steal the show from all of those legends, and his work on Cowboy Carter is sure to do incredible things for his career.

Shaboozey attends the 2024 Billboard Power 100 Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 31, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Who Is Shaboozey, and Why Is the Internet Obsessed With Him?



As USA Today reports, Shaboozey is a Virginia-born Nigerian-American musician who’s known for his distinctive sound, which combines hip hop and traditional country music.

He’s featured on two tracks on Cowboy Carter — “Spaghetti” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’,” both of which have become fan favorites.

If you’re not on the Shaboozey bandwagon yet, go give those songs a listen, and you will be soon enough.

Shaboozey attends Republic Records and Dream Hotels Present “The Estate” at Zenyara on April 14, 2018 in Coachella, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Shaboozey’s popularity has sky-rocketed overnight, and the timing couldn’t be better:

His new album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is set to be released May 31.

The Beyonce bump is almost certain to result in huge album sales, and we’re sure Shaboozey is plenty grateful.

Shaboozey attends the 2024 Billboard Power 100 Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 31, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Beyonce?

As for Bey, the world is her oyster, and everyone is waiting for her next move.

A new Beyonce album is always an event, but this one has evolved into a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

On social media, music fans who don’t normally listen to country say they’re streaming Cowboy Carter nonstop — and it seems that their queen’s new aesthetic is rubbing off on them.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

According to Wikipedia, “Google searches for ‘bolo tie’, ‘cowboy hat’, and ‘cowboy boots’ increased by 566%, 213%, and 163% following the announcement of the album.”

We don’t know if Beyonce is currently planning to tour in support of the album.

But if she does, you can bet the venues will be flooded with Bey Hive members in bolo ties!