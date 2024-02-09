I’m a sucker for a special guest performers during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Truth be told: I only watch the big game for the Halftime Show anyway, and I am STOKED that Usher is performing in 2024!

Usher onstage during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference. ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

But here’s the thing: the best part of performing on the biggest night of sports is that you get to put on the biggest show you can think of. That means you can all your friends and make it quite the party!

And let’s face it, it’s not just me that loves a special guest. The Halftime Shows that live in infamy all had surprise guests!

Destiny’s Child reunited during Beyonce’s act; 50 Cent quite literally dropped in during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show; and no one can top Rihanna in 2023 with her surprise guest — her second child, Riot Rose.

So, who will be Usher’s Super Bowl guest performers? He confesses he’s got BIG PLANS!

Usher poses during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference. ((Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images))

Usher’s Super Bowl Guest Performers: “R&B Will Take The Main Stage”

While no official announcement has been made, Usher revealed he’s “absolutely” taking calls from past collaborators and friends about a potential Super Bowl appearance. In fact, he told ET that it’s something he’s been “considering a lot.”



Of course, this is after he teased having Taylor Swift join him on stage. But that’s probably not going to happen… right?

A few weeks later, in his cover story with Vogue, he gave even more insight into which of his friends will likely show up at the Super Bowl with him.

“This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” he explained. “Not just R&B music, but R&B performance, R&B connection, R&B spirit.”

But that’s not all. Usher explained that his show will be larger than life, because he feels like that’s what people need right now.

“People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them,” he says. “Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present.”

So, who are the most likely contenders to be guest performers at Usher’s show? Here’s a solid list!

Alicia Keys and Usher perform onstage at the Keep a Child Alive Annual Fundraiser in 2005. ((Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images))

Alicia Keys

Ok, first of all, I’m FLOORED Alicia hasn’t been asked to perform the Halftime Show herself by now.

But still, the turf of football’s biggest game isn’t new territory for her. She performed The National Anthem live at Super Bowl 47 in New Orleans over a decade ago.

Then, she returned in 2021 to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” live at Super Bowl LV.

Experience? Check! Killer voice? Check? Duet with Usher? I mean, if you haven’t already started singing the chorus to their 2004 smash “My Boo,” what’s wrong with you?!

“My Boo” was released in 2004 on Usher’s fourth studio album, Confessions. Alicia Keys featured on the track, which stayed at Number 1 in the US for six consecutive weeks.

Usher and Justin Bieber perform on NBC’s “Today” in the TODAY Plaza on November 23, 2011. ((Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images))

Justin Bieber

Ok, I know this one is a long shot, namely because their duet is technically one of Justin’s songs.

But c’mon, no matter the status of your Bieber fever, we can all admit that his 2010 track “Somebody to Love” slapped.

Besides, as Bieber’s mentor, Usher is within is right to call in a favor. And when Usher calls, who would be fool enough not to answer.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Usher perform onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. ((Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images))

“Lil Freak” is a sexy, sophisticated R&B track, elevated to a whole new level with Nicki Minaj dropping bars.

The song doesn’t get enough credit, given that it was the next single to be released after “OMG.”

Despite not being as successful, there’s nothing fans would like to see more than these two reunited on stage again.

Plus, Nicki’s a pro at this. She was one of Madonna’s special guest performers when the Queen of Pop headlined the Super Bowl Halftime in 2012.

Lil Jon and Ludacris

Last, but certainly not least. Actually, if these guys don’t show, I’m not even really sure there’s a point to having the Halftime at all!

Rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris have been at Usher’s side for years, being two of his closest pals in the industry and his best collaborators.

Yeah, I said it!

Lil Jon, Usher, and Ludacris perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

First, there’s the track ‘Lovers and Friends.’ Released in 2004, the song was Usher’s second collaboration with Lil Jon and Ludacris. While the slow jam doesn’t have much of a place on a Super Bowl playlist, it’s still one of Usher’s best collaborations.

But the best is … YEAH!

When “Yeah” dropped in 2004, it was an instant banger. With Ludacris and Lil Jon hyping things up, Usher’s lead single for his fourth studio album, ‘Confessions’, ended up staying at Number 1 on the charts for 12 consecutive weeks.

And actually, Usher has a track record of surprising audiences with his pals. Just this past November, during Usher’s My Way Las Vegas residency , the superstar brought out Ludacris for a surprise performance of “Yeah”.

So, we can we just count them in or….?

Usher’s Super Bowl guest performers will officially be announced in due time, so fingers crossed for this lot!

The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is set to air on CBS during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.