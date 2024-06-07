Pat Sajak Kids: Meet Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host’s Children

Pat Sajak adores his kids and takes pride in their accomplishments.
Making good on his plans to retire from Wheel of Fortune, iconic host Pat Sajak gave an emotional farewell after 41 seasons.
A man of Sajak’s net worth and fame doesn’t have to worry about his children’s successes the way that many parents might.
But his kids have forged thriving careers for themselves.
Pat Sajak has two children
In his first marriage, which spanned from 1979 through 1986, Pat Sajack did not welcome any children with Sherrill Sajak.
Despite his celebrity status as Wheel of Fortune‘s host, Sajak spent some time single following their divorce.
However, he found love again. In 1989, he married Lesly Brown. Together, they went on to welcome two children.
Lesly Brown and Pat Sajak welcomed their son, Patrick Sajak, in 1990.
In 1995, they welcomed their daughter, Maggie Sajak.
As children, they both appeared on Wheel of Fortune. But, as an adult, Maggie has actually worked alongside her father.
Dr. Patrick Sajak
Pat and Lesly welcomed Patrick in 1990. Patrick is, overall, much more private than his father — a household name — or his sister. But the world still knows some of his exploits.
In 2021, Pat Sajak took to Wheel of Fortune to “do a little parental bragging” about Patrick’s medical degree.
His sister, Maggie, also gleefully shared the news on her Instagram page.
“So you know my son Patrick? You’ve known him all of his life,” Pat Sajak told Vanna White in 2021. “He’s made it through medical school, and he’s now officially Dr. Sajak, and we are very thrilled about that.”
The host then cracked a joke: “The only troubling part is he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak.” That is, admittedly, funny.
Sajak continued: “Listen, I couldn’t be prouder, and I tried to get him into geriatrics, but he refused, but that’s a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations, son.”
Maggie Sajak
That same year, Maggie Sajak officially joined Wheel of Fortune as the show’s social correspondent.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos, and insights,” she gushed at the time. “The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them.”
Just for the record, her resume includes more than just working on her father’s show. She has done work on Good Morning America and on a 2012 episode of On The Streets (when she was a teen, no less!)
Maggie Sajak has other ambitions. At the age of 12, she began learning music and writing songs. At 16, she dropped her debut single, “First Kiss.”
However, both of Pat Sajak’s kids share an interest in medicine. In 2013, Maggie told CMT that “Neither one — medicine or country music — is my fall back plan.”
Still a teen (many people’s career goals have changed since they were teenagers), she spoke of her plans to focus upon music while she can before pursuing her study of medicine.
Pat Sajak’s kids are alright, as they say
It’s good to know that Pat Sajak can rest on his laurels after 41 historic seasons of Wheel of Fortune.
His children are both thriving adults. One, a public persona, walking parallel to her father’s footsteps. The other, forging his own path as a doctor.
Sajak’s departure from Wheel of Fortune is truly the end of an era. But he had a spectacular run.