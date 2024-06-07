Pat Sajak Kids: Meet Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host’s Children

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pat Sajak adores his kids and takes pride in their accomplishments.

Making good on his plans to retire from Wheel of Fortune, iconic host Pat Sajak gave an emotional farewell after 41 seasons.

A man of Sajak’s net worth and fame doesn’t have to worry about his children’s successes the way that many parents might.

But his kids have forged thriving careers for themselves.

Game Show Host Pat Sajak arrives at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Pat Sajak has two children

In his first marriage, which spanned from 1979 through 1986, Pat Sajack did not welcome any children with Sherrill Sajak.

Despite his celebrity status as Wheel of Fortune‘s host, Sajak spent some time single following their divorce.

However, he found love again. In 1989, he married Lesly Brown. Together, they went on to welcome two children.

Pat Sajak and wife Lesly Brown Sajak attend the 25th anniversary celebration of the television game show “Wheel Of Fortune” at Radio City Music Hall September 27, 2007. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Lesly Brown and Pat Sajak welcomed their son, Patrick Sajak, in 1990.

In 1995, they welcomed their daughter, Maggie Sajak.

As children, they both appeared on Wheel of Fortune. But, as an adult, Maggie has actually worked alongside her father.

Dr. Patrick Sajak

Pat and Lesly welcomed Patrick in 1990. Patrick is, overall, much more private than his father — a household name — or his sister. But the world still knows some of his exploits.

In 2021, Pat Sajak took to Wheel of Fortune to “do a little parental bragging” about Patrick’s medical degree.

His sister, Maggie, also gleefully shared the news on her Instagram page.

“So you know my son Patrick? You’ve known him all of his life,” Pat Sajak told Vanna White in 2021. “He’s made it through medical school, and he’s now officially Dr. Sajak, and we are very thrilled about that.”

The host then cracked a joke: “The only troubling part is he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak.” That is, admittedly, funny.

Sajak continued: “Listen, I couldn’t be prouder, and I tried to get him into geriatrics, but he refused, but that’s a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations, son.”

https://twitter.com/MaggieSajak/status/1591578435755069440

Maggie Sajak

That same year, Maggie Sajak officially joined Wheel of Fortune as the show’s social correspondent.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos, and insights,” she gushed at the time. “The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them.”

Just for the record, her resume includes more than just working on her father’s show. She has done work on Good Morning America and on a 2012 episode of On The Streets (when she was a teen, no less!)

https://twitter.com/MaggieSajak/status/1770966622343475290

Maggie Sajak has other ambitions. At the age of 12, she began learning music and writing songs. At 16, she dropped her debut single, “First Kiss.”

However, both of Pat Sajak’s kids share an interest in medicine. In 2013, Maggie told CMT that “Neither one — medicine or country music — is my fall back plan.”

Still a teen (many people’s career goals have changed since they were teenagers), she spoke of her plans to focus upon music while she can before pursuing her study of medicine.

https://twitter.com/MaggieSajak/status/1701718938311405712

Pat Sajak’s kids are alright, as they say

It’s good to know that Pat Sajak can rest on his laurels after 41 historic seasons of Wheel of Fortune.

His children are both thriving adults. One, a public persona, walking parallel to her father’s footsteps. The other, forging his own path as a doctor.

Sajak’s departure from Wheel of Fortune is truly the end of an era. But he had a spectacular run.