Sam Champion Reveals Cancer Diagnosis on ‘Good Morning America’

Sam Champion shared his cancer diagnosis alongside some good news.

Amidst the rumors of the ugly Good Morning America feud that allegedly has big names at ABC at odds, one thing can bring them together.

Legendary weatherman Sam Champion disclosed his diagnosis on live television.

During the segment, he also shared detail about his treatment — and issued a warning to viewers.

Sam Champion attends the 32nd Annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on September 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

ABC weatherman Sam Champion revealed his cancer diagnosis to viewers

As you can see in the segment below, Good Morning America shared Sam Champion’s news on air and on social media.

Champion opened up to the audience at home about how he had noticed an unusual mark on his face. Wisely, and being someone with the means to access healthcare, he sought treatment.

As it turned out, the mystery mark was nodular basal cell carcinoma.

On Good Morning America, Sam Champion explained to host Michael Strahan that “We started talking about it, and so many people were interested in it, we thought we’d continue the conversation.”

Looking to the future, Champion aspired: “I hope that one day no one has to go through surgery to get rid of skin cancer.”

He then cautioned viewers: “But, right now, we have to keep our eye on our skin, our hands on our skin. Be very vigilant and notice any unusual spots. And if those spots start to change, immediately get care.”

Sam Champion attends the Out And Advocate Magazine Pride Cover Party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on June 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

‘Good Morning America’ took viewers through Sam Champion’s cancer surgery

On screen, viewers could see some (select) footage from the legendary TV weatherman’s surgery. As many dermatologists may warn, surgeries on the face can often be the most dicey as they cover such a small, complex area. Surgery can leave someone’s appearance changed — or even alter their ability to form facial expressions.

The lesson is not to avoid treatment for cancer. It is, rather, to take extra steps to avoid skin cancer — especially on one’s face.

Sam Champion cautioned as much, noting that he received a similar diagnosis in his 20s. This also stemmed from spending too much time in the sun — not only for work, but in his own free time.

Sam Champion attends the PÃ©rez Art Museum Miami Art of the Party at Perez Art Museum Miami on March 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for PAMM)

“When I’m not bringing you the weather, I love nothing more than being outside,” Sam Champion confessed to viewers. “But these days I wouldn’t think about going outside without sunscreen. It wasn’t always the case.”

Champion thought back to having suffered “blistering sunburns” over many years of reporting outdoors. That kind of exposure to solar radiation adds up.

He went on to share that he underwent three rounds of surgery. Excising the tissue left what he called “a big gaping hole,” which was not what he wanted. Still, he’ll take “a larger scar” over the cancer. Obviously.

Sam Champion attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

He had the surgery in early October, and is now in recovery

On Good Morning America, Sam Champion detailed: “The next phase of my journey will be scar care, and trust me, there is a lot of advancement in that as well.”

He urged viewers to heed his advice: “No matter how old you are — my first one was at 26 — no matter what your skin tone, your skin type, your skin color, they’re cutting skin cancer off of everybody.”

Sagely, Champion concluded: “So, it’s everybody’s issue.”