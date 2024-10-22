Ariana Grande Apologizes To Elvira Over Snub: 'You'll Always Be Queen of Halloween'

Reading Time: 3 minutes

An Ariana Grande vs Elvira, Mistress of the Dark feud was not on our 2024 bingo card.

But it seems to be happening. And just in time for Halloween.

Ariana Grande doesn’t always get along with everyone she meets. That happens sometimes, even with the most beloved celebrities.

However, no one expected a callout from Elvira. Now, Ariana is responding to the cultural icon.

Ariana Grande arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What happened between Ariana Grande and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark?

Elvira is at Knott’s Scary Farm (’tis the season, after all) in the buildup to Halloween. During a fan Q&A, one of her many fans asked her about celebrity encounters. Elvira has entertained generations and obviously would have some stories to tell.

Elvira recalled a time when Ariana Grande attended one of her Halloween events. According to Elvira, she granted about 20 tickets for Ariana’s guests and then invited them all backstage to take photos with them.

After the fact, Elvira described, she asked for a photo with Ariana herself. She added that Ariana had declined, saying that she didn’t “really do that.”

Elvira Mistress of the Dark Photo Op during Comic-Con 2011 on July 23, 2011. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram, Elvira shared screenshots of coverage of the story, labeling the event as “story time.”

Obviously, the story immediately gained traction. Elvira is not merely a celebrity — she is a seasonal symbol and a cultural institution unto herself.

And Ariana Grande took to Elvira’s Instagram comments to pen her response.

In October 2024, Ariana Grande responded on Instagram to a description of their interaction by cultural icon Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. (Image Credit: Instagram)

What did Ariana Grande have to say about Elvira’s anecdote?

“I’m so disheartened to see this,” Ariana Grande began. “I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack.”

She explained: “And to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places).”

In the spring of 2017, Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert was the target of a deadly terrorist attack. This would have been five months later.

Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“But if I’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so,” Ariana Grande expressed.

“Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were,” she recalled. Ariana then added ominously: “(she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her … clearly, we all have our days!).”

Ariana Grande then concluded her message: “Sending love always. You’ll always be our queen of Halloween.”

Cassandra Peterson attends the Human Rights Campaign’s 2024 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Elvira is, indeed, the queen of Halloween

Notably, Elvira has worked closely with various celebrities. She’s even featured on Kim Petras’ Halloween album (though, let’s be honest, all of Kim Petras’ music works on Halloween if you’re having a good time).

We’re sure that she has had other positive and negative encounters with celebrities, but that this one came to mind.

Stan Twitter is naturally abuzz about this, but let’s keep things in perspective. Ariana’s anxiety was understandable, but doesn’t excuse being rude. It might explain it. And she has offered a fairly decent apology. Ariana and Elvira don’t need to have a beef when all that they had was a 7-year-old misunderstanding.