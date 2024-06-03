Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, a tenure that will come to an end when he retires official on June 7.

Why did Pat Sajak decide to retire? It’s an easy question to answer, once someone finally got around to asking the game show host.

In the days before his final show, Pat revealed what he plans to do with his time, now that Ryan Seacrest is taking the Wheel.

And his next job is a pretty important one.

Host Pat Sajak performs during taping of the NFL Players Week 10th Anniversary on Wheel Of Fortune on December 6, 2005 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images for PLAYERS INC)

Why Did Pat Sajak Retire?

Pat Sajak reflected on hosting Wheel of Fortune for the last 40 years in a new interview with Good Morning America, 4 days before his final episode is scheduled to air.

Sitting across from his daughter, Maggie Sajak, Pat explained that any big feelings he has about leaving the show are behind him.

“It’s surprisingly OK,” Pat said.

“This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago,” he noted. “So I’ve had time to sort of get used to it. And it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run.”

Pat admitted to his daughter that he knows he could’ve carried on with the show for more years, if he wanted to.

“I’ve always said to you, you’ve heard me say this dozens of times, ‘I’d rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late.’ Could I still do it? Yeah, I think I could for a while,” Pat shared.

But the truth is, Pat is ready to move on, and he has his eye on a new job after leaving Wheel for good.

“I’m perfectly happy if it just means that I’ll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure,” he joked to his daughter, who at 29, doesn’t have any kids of her own.

Maybe Pat is hoping her new romance will take off!

Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White cut cake at the the 25th anniversary celebration of the television game show “Wheel Of Fortune” at Radio City Music Hall September 27, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

His Final Show & Ryan Seacest’s Takeover

By the fall of 2024, it’ll be it will be Sajak out, Seacreast in!

Pat’s last show will air on Friday, June 7th. Ryan Seacrest officially takes over as host in September 2024. An official start date has not been announced.

When the news of Ryan replacing Pat was officially announced, Ryan sang his predecessor’s praises.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement.

Ryan will be joined by longtime co-host, Vanna White. Despite rumors of salary disputes, Vanna is set to stay on to continue her own legacy. Again, Ryan is thrilled

“This is such great news,” Seacrest, 48, told Willie Geist during a “Sunday Sitdown” segment.

“Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I have been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official I can say, ‘Congratulations Vanna! I can’t wait.’ ”

Pat Sajak’s Net Worth

Pat Sajak retires as a man not only with a pop culture legacy, but as a father and husband with the means to enjoy said retirement.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Sajak to be worth $75 million. Meanwhil,e Money Inc. guesses he’s just slightly less: $65 million.

But again, these are just estimates. Both are likely made off of his most publicly announced salary of $15 million a season (per Forbes).

Plenty of money to have around to enjoy the next chapter!